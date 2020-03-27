Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Wabi Exploration Inc    WAB   CA9297383007

WABI EXPLORATION INC

(WAB)
SummaryQuotesNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Getchell Gold Corp. Announces Grant of Stock Options

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/27/2020 | 06:35pm EDT

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 27, 2020) - Getchell Gold Corp. (CSE: GTCH) ("Getchell Gold" or the "Company") a leading Nevada focused Gold and Copper exploration company, today announced that it has awarded incentive stock options pursuant to its stock option plan, to various directors, officers and consultants of the Company, to purchase up to an aggregate of 2,000,000 common shares of the Company. The stock options are exercisable at a price of $0.15 per share and expire five years from the date of grant.

About Getchell Gold Corp.

The Company is a Nevada focused gold and copper exploration company listed on the CSE: GTCH and OTCQB: GGLDF. Getchell Gold is directing its efforts on its most advanced stage asset, Fondaway Canyon, a past gold producer with a significant in-the-ground historic resource estimate. Complementing Getchell's asset portfolio is Dixie Comstock, a past gold producer with a historic resource and two earlier stage exploration projects, Star Point and Hot Springs Peak.

For further information please visit the Company's website at www.getchellgold.com or contact the Company at info@getchellgold.com.

Mr. William Wagener, Chairman & CEO
Getchell Gold Corp.
+1 303 517 8764
info@getchellgold.com

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed this press release and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. Not for distribution to U.S. news wire services or dissemination in the United States.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/53899


© Newsfilecorp 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on WABI EXPLORATION INC
06:35pGetchell Gold Corp. Announces Grant of Stock Options
NE
03/23Getchell Gold Corp. Commences Trading on the OTCQB(R) Venture Market in the U..
NE
01/29Getchell Gold Corp. Completes Final Tranche of $1,650,000 Private Placement
NE
01/06Getchell Gold Corp. Increases Size of Private Placement
NE
2019Getchell Gold Corp. Completes First Tranche of Private Placement for $1,000,8..
NE
2019Getchell Gold Corp. Announces Repriced Warrants and Extension of Term
NE
2019Getchell Gold Corp. Announces $1,000,000 Financing to Fund Acquisition and Wo..
NE
2019Getchell Gold Corp. Announces Warrant Repricing and Extension
NE
2019CANARC RESOURCE : Options its Fondaway Canyon and Dixie Comstock Properties in N..
AQ
2019GETCHELL GOLD : IIROC Trade Resumption - GTCH
AQ
More news
Chart WABI EXPLORATION INC
Duration : Period :
Wabi Exploration Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
William S. Wagener Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Stephen Goodman Chief Financial Officer & Director
Michael Sieb Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WABI EXPLORATION INC0.00%3
BHP GROUP-21.20%87 368
RIO TINTO PLC-16.72%76 460
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-35.76%20 762
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.-14.60%14 863
POLYMETAL INTERNATIONAL PLC9.25%7 451
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group