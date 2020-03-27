Getchell Gold Corp. Announces Grant of Stock Options

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 27, 2020) - Getchell Gold Corp. (CSE: GTCH) ("Getchell Gold" or the "Company") a leading Nevada focused Gold and Copper exploration company, today announced that it has awarded incentive stock options pursuant to its stock option plan, to various directors, officers and consultants of the Company, to purchase up to an aggregate of 2,000,000 common shares of the Company. The stock options are exercisable at a price of $0.15 per share and expire five years from the date of grant.

About Getchell Gold Corp.

The Company is a Nevada focused gold and copper exploration company listed on the CSE: GTCH and OTCQB: GGLDF. Getchell Gold is directing its efforts on its most advanced stage asset, Fondaway Canyon, a past gold producer with a significant in-the-ground historic resource estimate. Complementing Getchell's asset portfolio is Dixie Comstock, a past gold producer with a historic resource and two earlier stage exploration projects, Star Point and Hot Springs Peak.

For further information please visit the Company's website at www.getchellgold.com or contact the Company at info@getchellgold.com.

Mr. William Wagener, Chairman & CEO

Getchell Gold Corp.

+1 303 517 8764

info@getchellgold.com

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed this press release and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. Not for distribution to U.S. news wire services or dissemination in the United States.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/53899