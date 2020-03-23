Getchell Gold Corp. Commences Trading on the OTCQB(R) Venture Market in the U.S.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 23, 2020) - Getchell Gold Corp. (CSE: GTCH) (OTCQB: GGLDF) ("Getchell" or the "Company") a leading Nevada focused Gold and Copper exploration company, today announced that its common stock has been approved for trading on the OTCQB® Venture Market under the ticker symbol "GGLDF", effective as of the opening of trading today, March 23, 2020. The Company will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "GTCH".

"It is intended that the OTCQB Venture Market will provide our current and future shareholder base with increased visibility and transparency through high-quality disclosure, transparent trading and ease of access to Company information. This is an exciting development and we are pleased to commence trading on the OTCQB", said Bill Wagener, CEO & Director of Getchell Gold.

The OTCQB® is a Venture Market operated by OTC Markets Group and is designed for early-stage and developing US and international companies. To be eligible, companies must be current in their reporting and undergo an annual verification and management certification process. U.S. Investors can find current financial disclosures and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the Company on www.otcmarkets.com.

About Getchell Gold Corp.

The Company is a Nevada focused gold and copper exploration company listed on the CSE: GTCH and OTCQB: GGLDF. Getchell Gold is directing its efforts on its most advanced stage project, Fondaway Canyon, a past gold producer with a significant in-the-ground historic resource estimate. Complementing Getchell's asset portfolio is Dixie Comstock, a past gold producer with a historic resource and two earlier stage exploration projects, Star Point and Hot Springs Peak.

