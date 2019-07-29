Log in
WABI EXPLORATION INC

(WAB)
Getchell Gold Corp. files Audited Financial Statements

07/29/2019 | 05:15pm EDT

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 29, 2019) - Getchell Gold Corp. (CSE: GTCH) ("Getchell Gold" or the "Company"), is pleased to report that it has filed its audited financial statements and management's discussion and analysis for the year ended March 31, 2019, which can be accessed under the Company's profile on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

About the Company

Getchell Gold is a CSE listed gold and copper exploration company. The Company's exploration projects are located in the highly mineralized Northern Nevada Rift. Drill targets have been identified through field work, surface sampling and geophysical surveys. The Company is now in the process of drill testing the identified targets. For further information visit www.getchellgold.com or contact the Company at +1 303 517 8764.

William Wagener, Chairman & CEO
Getchell Gold Corp.
+1 303 517 8764
wswagener@att.net

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed this press release and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. Not for distribution to U.S. news wire services or dissemination in the United States.

This news release contains certain statements that constitute forward-looking statements as they relate to the Company and its management. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts but represent management's current expectation of future events, and can be identified by words such as "believe", "expects", "will", "intends", "plans", "projects", "anticipates", "estimates", "continues", "looks forward to" and similar expressions. Although management believes that the expectations represented in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that they will prove to be correct.

By their nature, forward-looking statements include assumptions and are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that could cause actual future results, conditions, actions or events to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. If and when forward-looking statements are set out in this new release, the Company will also set out the material risk factors or assumptions used to develop the forward-looking statements. Except as expressly required by applicable securities laws, the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. The future outcomes that relate to forward-looking statements may be influenced by many factors, including, but not limited to: risks of future legal proceedings; regulatory approval of the issuance of securities, and potential dilution.

Not for distribution to U.S. news wire services or dissemination in the United States

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/46612


© Newsfilecorp 2019
