European Coatings Show 2019: WACKER Presents New Polymeric Binders, Pyrogenic Silicas and Silicones for Paints, Adhesives and Construction Solutions

More than 70 experts will be on hand at the 240 square meter booth to discuss the products and their applications with visitors. Making a new appearance this year will be the WACKER Forum , right beside the main booth. Here, 15-minute presentations aimed at an international specialist audience will be held on technology, trends and innovations under the motto 'Let's talk about...'

'This year we will be presenting polymeric binders that are partly made with starch or bio-acetic acid, that provide enhanced solutions for moisture protection in structures, or that stand out by reason of their low emissions,' says Peter Summo, head of the WACKER POLYMERS business division. 'Several of these key new building blocks in our product portfolio will be premiered in Nuremberg and I'm looking forward to having lively discussions about them.'

Robert Gnann, head of the WACKER SILICONES business division adds, 'Research is also still ongoing into new products and application areas for silanes, silicones and pyrogenic silica. Among the new solutions at the ECS will be anti-soiling coatings and non-sag industrial adhesives. The show is an excellent platform for showcasing WACKER's innovative strength.'

Polymeric Binders Based on Renewable Resources

WACKER uses two methods for producing binders based on renewable resources and will market these under the VINNECO® product line in the future. Five products suited to the manufacture of interior paints and plasters will be presented at the ECS. The first method uses bio-acetic acid, which occurs as a byproduct in the timber industry. In production, it is blended with traditional acetic acid, and thus is directly connected to the existing production line. WACKER applies the biomass balance method to verify the proportion of bio-acetic acid in the finished product. This method, which WACKER is applying for the first time in vinyl acetate-ethylene production, has been certified by the TÜV SÜD international technical inspectorate.

For the second method, the chemical Group is cooperating with Dynaplak, a Dutch company. Among the materials used in the production of VINNECO® dispersions is starch, which is a side-stream product of potato processing. The experts at Dynaplak employ an innovative technology to modify the starch and so enhance its performance. WACKER and Dynaplak then combine the enhanced product with polymers based on vinyl acetate-ethylene to create a new, hybrid binder with a modified biopolymer content of 30%. This means that the VAE content, which is usually produced from fossil raw materials, can be reduced by around one-third. As a result, the manufactured product has a lower carbon footprint.

Dispersible Polymer Powders for Biocide-Free Wall Paints

The new NEXIVA® product line can be used to make powder-form interior wall paints. These powder paints remain stable, even without the addition of preservatives. As water for redispersing the paints is not added until just prior to application, there is no need during production to add biocides, which in some people can trigger allergic reactions. Thanks to the polymers, paints adhere well and have good spreading properties. In addition, they are easier to transport and store when they are in powder form, as they weigh less, for instance, and can be packaged differently from liquid paints. Unlike traditional wall paints, powdered versions do not freeze in the cold, nor do they thicken when exposed to heat.

Highly Hydrophobic Pyrogenic Silica for Industrial Adhesives

The ECS will also see WACKER presenting its new HDK® H21 pyrogenic silica. This product has been designed as an additive for adjusting the flow properties of polar adhesive systems. Despite its highly hydrophobic or water-repellent properties, the silica can be incorporated rapidly and efficiently into polar formulations. HDK® H21 has a pronounced rheological effect in epoxy-, vinyl ester- and polyurethane-based adhesives, allowing customers to produce non-sag formulations. The product is perfect for use in high-strength industrial adhesives, such as those employed in automotive bonding applications, in chemical dowels for the construction industry, and for bonding the half shells of wind turbine rotor blades.

Silane-Based Binder for Protecting Mineral-Based Floors

New SILRES® BS 6921 has been specifically developed for blending with SILRES® BS 6920, which itself is a binder for the production of hard-wearing, stain-resistant anti-soiling coatings for concrete floors. Addition of SILRES® BS 6921 yields products which are much more flexible. Such coatings are eminently suitable for treating epoxy or polyurethane floors in need of repair. By virtue of their strong bonding properties, the formulations also lend themselves to the production of stone carpets and pervious systems. Coatings based on blends of SILRES® BS 6921 and SILRES® BS 6920 are equally at home in multistory car parks, automotive workshops, railway station buildings and logistics centers as they are in exhibition and sales rooms, halls where events and trade shows are held, and private dwellings. The treated floor is easier to maintain and stain resistant as a result of the treatment. Abraded material, dirt and liquid spills can be removed with ease.

Dispersion for Interior Paints with Ecolabel Credentials

In VINNAPAS® EP 3560, WACKER will be presenting a high-quality, lower-odor and lower-emission dispersion for matt to semi-gloss paints. The new product allows wall paints to be produced that meet the requirements of various ecolabels, such as the Nordic Swan ecolabel for indoor paints and varnishes. Dispersibility, which is responsible for better color development and color consistency, has also been optimized. A further bonus is that the binder confers greater alkaline hydrolysis resistance on wall paints. As a result, the paints are better equipped to counteract efflorescence and so are ideal for primers applied to alkaline substrates such as concrete. What's more, the paints are breathable. This is a key criterion for preventing mold formation. The new product imparts high wet-scrub resistance to paints and makes for excellent processing even at low temperatures.

Polymer-Modified Waterproofing Membranes

Waterproofing membranes protect cellar walls, terraces and bathrooms against penetrating moisture. In VINNAPAS® 7150 E WACKER will introduce a new dispersible polymer powder for formulating high-performance waterproofing membranes that are easy to handle. The product confers pronounced non-slump properties on the membranes, enabling them to be easily applied with a notched trowel. Previous dispersible polymer powders were unable to achieve the non-slump properties required for application with a notched trowel. A further benefit is that the waterproofing membrane is less tacky and so does not cling as much to the trowel. Instead, it stays where it belongs - on the floor or wall.

New Dispersible Polymer Powders for Tile Adhesives

VINNAPAS® 8812 T from WACKER is a product for formulating sophisticated tile adhesives that have to bond to large-format, high-quality tiles or to difficult surfaces, such as natural stone. Dry-mix mortars modified with VINNAPAS® 8812 T are notable for their long open times and very good non-slump properties. For tilers, this means that the tile will not slip in the fresh bed of adhesive and can be readily adjusted. The high flexibility conferred by the WACKER product evens out stresses between tile and substrate while the high water resistance makes it ideal for use in wet areas, such as swimming pools.

Strong Barrier: Polymer-Modified Bitumen Coating

Polymers make bitumen emulsions more flexible and more resistant to all kinds of mechanical stress. WACKER has developed binders based on vinyl acetate-ethylene (VAE) copolymers specifically for this application and will be presenting them under the VINNEVA® trade name. These enhance the properties of bitumen-based building paints, ensuring that they adhere excellently to concrete, brick and cement. VINNEVA® modified bitumen furthermore protects roofs and basements particularly well against ingress of water.

