K 2019: 21st International Trade Fair for Plastics and Rubber - 3D Printing with Silicone: WACKER Sets Benchmarks in Multimaterial Printing and Precision with New ACEO® Technology

The Munich-based chemicals group already caused a sensation at the previous K show with its first 3D printer for silicone elastomers. Since then, the company has continued advancing this technology. Today, WACKER is the world's leading service provider in additive printing with silicone technologies. The name ACEO® stands for WACKER's 3D printing service that offers 3D printing with real silicone rubber for a variety of purposes and applications. Developers, prototyping specialists, scientists and numerous customers from the aerospace, rail, automotive and medical sectors now take advantage of the ACEO® services.

At this year's K show, WACKER will present the latest innovation in the field of 3D printing with silicone: the ACEO® Imagine Series K2. With its multiple printing nozzles, the new printer can process up to four different silicone materials simultaneously, allowing entirely novel designs to be realized. For example, 3D objects can now be printed in different colors or with different degrees of hardness. The new technology also benefits the printing of hollow objects, which require support material. For such cases, up to three different materials and colors are available.

Such multimaterial printed objects are increasingly finding use in healthcare applications. For example, tumors or diseased blood vessels that have been scanned using imaging methods can now be distinguished in color and copied extremely realistically in different hardnesses. This allows surgeons to practice for the operation in advance and so anticipate any possible complications.