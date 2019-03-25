Log in
WACKER CHEMIE AG

(WCH)
Wacker Chemie : ACEO® Launches U.S. Based Open Print Lab

03/25/2019 | 11:30am EDT

The new Open Print Lab is headed by Lab Manager Sarah Burke, who previously worked at the Silicones R&D Center in fundamental product research for construction applications and consumer care. The lab will be equipped with two 3D printers, each of which will be able to process a broad range of silicone rubber with different Shore A hardnesses and in varying colors. ACEO®'s unique additive manufacturing technology for silicone elastomers enables unprecedented product designs and complex geometries for rapid prototyping purposes. It is also suitable for serial manufacturing and cost-efficient production of replacement parts.

The ACEO® team will also offer workshops open to small groups of up to four people. After signing up, customers and the team will be able to define dates, expectations and goals of the workshop. Participants will go through personalized trainings, consisting of theoretical and printing sessions from additive manufacturing basics to advanced design.

Request a session

Interested parties such as existing and prospective WACKER customers can register for a tailor-made Open Print Lab training at the ACEO® Campus in Ann Arbor, MI, at www.aceo3d.com/open-print-lab/. Workshop fees will depend on the number of participants and contents.

About ACEO®

WACKER's 3D printing technology ACEO® is the world's first industrial-scale technology for the additive manufacturing of liquid silicone rubber components. The unique drop-on-demand technology allows design freedom and the printing of highly functional parts while maintaining the outstanding properties of silicone rubber such as temperature and radiation resistance or biocompatibility. Printed silicone rubber components can be used in a wide range of applications and in several key industries such as the automotive, aerospace & aviation, healthcare and equipment industry as well as in mechanical engineering. ACEO® offers several services including design support, training sessions at its print lab and a web shop for secure file upload and ordering. ACEO® is a registered trademark of WACKER.

For more details, please visit ACEO® at www.aceo3d.com or watch ACEO®'s Youtube video introducing the Open Print Lab at www.youtube.com/watch?v=x66yrACVXGE

Further information:

Wacker Chemie AG
ACEO® Campus
Gewerbepark Lindach A 12
D-84489 Burghausen
Germany

Egbert Klaassen
Global Marketing Director
WACKER SILICONES
T +49 1520 935 2545
egbert.klaassen@aceo3d.com

Disclaimer

Wacker Chemie AG published this content on 25 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 March 2019 15:29:06 UTC
