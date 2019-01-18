Log in
01/18 05:21:11 am
88.52 EUR   +3.56%
2018WACKER CHEMIE AG : Still trending down
2018WACKER CHEMIE AG : annual earnings release
2017WACKER CHEMIE AG : quaterly earnings release
Wacker Chemie AG: EBITDA for 2018 expected to be below guidance due to still outstanding insurance compensation

0
01/18/2019 | 04:40am EST

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Wacker Chemie AG / Key word(s): Profit Warning/Annual Results
18-Jan-2019 / 10:35 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure of Insider Information as per
Article 17 of MAR

Wacker Chemie AG / Financial Results

EBITDA for 2018 expected to be below guidance due to still outstanding insurance compensation

Munich, January 18, 2019, 10.05 CET - According to today's preliminary figures, Wacker Chemie AG anticipates EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) of about EUR930 million for 2018. That is below recent EBITDA guidance of a mid-single-digit percentage rise versus the previous year's EUR1,014.1 million.

The reason for the EBITDA decrease is that 2018 earnings guidance included insurance compensation that is still outstanding for the incident at Charleston, Tennessee. As polysilicon production at Charleston reached full capacity only in early December 2018, there was not enough time to conclude talks with the insurer for 2018.

WACKER continues to expect that insurance compensation will fully cover both the repair work at the site and the business interruption loss. This is expected during 2019.

Due to the aforementioned reason, the Group's net income and net financial debt for 2018 will differ from recent guidance, too. Net income from continuing operations is now expected to be slightly higher than a year earlier (previous guidance: substantially higher than the year before). Net financial debt is likely to be somewhat above EUR600 million at year-end 2018 (previous guidance: about EUR500 million).

WACKER will publish its final figures for 2018 on March 19, 2019.

Issuer and Contact

Wacker Chemie AG
Hanns-Seidel-Platz 4
D-81737 Munich
Germany

Investor Relations
Joerg Hoffmann
Tel. +49 89 6279 1633
Fax. +49 89 6279 2933
investor.relations@wacker.com
www.wacker.com

Additional Information

ISIN: DE000WCH8881
German WKN number: WCH888
Deutsche Boerse: WCH
Bloomberg ticker code CHM/WCH:GR
Reuters ticker code: CHE/WCHG.DE
Listing: Official market (Prime Standard)
on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange

Disclaimer:
This publication contains forward-looking statements based on assumptions and estimates of WACKER's Executive Board. Although we assume the expectations in these forward-looking statements are realistic, we cannot guarantee they will prove to be correct. The assumptions may harbor risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual figures to differ considerably from the forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause such discrepancies include changes in the economic and business environment, variations in exchange and interest rates, the introduction of competing products, lack of acceptance for new products or services, and changes in corporate strategy. WACKER does not plan to update its forward-looking statements, nor does it assume the obligation to do so.

This document includes supplemental financial measures (not clearly defined in the applicable financial reporting framework) that are or may be alternative performance measures (APM). These supplemental financial measures should not be viewed in isolation or as alternatives to measures of WACKER's net assets and financial positions or results of operations as presented in accordance with the applicable financial reporting framework in its Consolidated Financial Statements. Other companies that report or describe similarly titled alternative performance measures may calculate them differently. Explanations of financial measures used can be found in the Annual Report 2017 of Wacker Chemie AG which is available for download under www.wacker.com.

18-Jan-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Wacker Chemie AG
Hanns-Seidel-Platz 4
81737 München
Germany
Phone: 0049-89-6279-1633
Fax: 0049-89-6279-2933
E-mail: investor.relations@wacker.com
Internet: www.wacker.com
ISIN: DE000WCH8881
WKN: WCH888
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

767373  18-Jan-2019 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=767373&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
0
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 4 977 M
EBIT 2018 491 M
Net income 2018 331 M
Debt 2018 709 M
Yield 2018 3,89%
P/E ratio 2018 13,10
P/E ratio 2019 15,75
EV / Sales 2018 1,04x
EV / Sales 2019 1,00x
Capitalization 4 458 M
Chart WACKER CHEMIE AG
Duration : Period :
Wacker Chemie AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WACKER CHEMIE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 102 €
Spread / Average Target 19%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Rudolf Staudigl President & Chief Executive Officer
Peter-Alexander Wacker Chairman-Supervisory Board
Matthias Biebl Member-Supervisory Board
Franz-Josef Kortüm Member-Supervisory Board
Susanne Weiss Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WACKER CHEMIE AG8.07%5 079
HEXPOL11.99%2 870
TOKYO OHKA KOGYO CO., LTD.5.85%1 271
NOLATO AB2.18%979
SKC KOLON PI INC--.--%866
SHANDONG DAWN POLYMER CO LTD--.--%711
