Wacker Chemie AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



19.03.2020 / 09:53

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: Dr. First name: Rudolf Last name(s): Staudigl

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Wacker Chemie AG

b) LEI

0NURKC5Q3CJYZPPK5046

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000WCH8881

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 34.20 EUR 25650.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 34.20 EUR 25650.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2020-03-18; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Name: Xetra MIC: XETR

