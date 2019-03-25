Wacker Chemie AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of payment reports according to Article 116 WpHG
0
03/25/2019 | 10:00am EDT
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Wacker Chemie AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Wacker Chemie AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of payment reports according to Article 116 WpHG
25.03.2019 / 14:54
Preliminary announcement of the publication of payment reports according to Article 116 WpHG transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Wacker Chemie AG hereby announces that the following payment reports shall
be disclosed :