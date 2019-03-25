Log in
Wacker Chemie AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of payment reports according to Article 116 WpHG

0
03/25/2019 | 10:00am EDT

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Wacker Chemie AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Wacker Chemie AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of payment reports according to Article 116 WpHG

25.03.2019 / 14:54
Preliminary announcement of the publication of payment reports according to Article 116 WpHG transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Wacker Chemie AG hereby announces that the following payment reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Payment report
Date of disclosure / German: May 31, 2019 German: https://www.wacker.com/geschaeftsbericht


25.03.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Wacker Chemie AG
Hanns-Seidel-Platz 4
81737 München
Germany
Internet: www.wacker.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

791271  25.03.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=791271&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
