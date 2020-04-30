DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Wacker Chemie AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

Wacker Chemie AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of payment reports according to Article 116 WpHG



30.04.2020 / 08:04

Preliminary announcement of the publication of payment reports according to Article 116 WpHG transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







Report Type: Payment report



Language: German

Date of disclosure: May 15, 2020

Address:



Language: English

Date of disclosure: May 15, 2020

Address:

Wacker Chemie AG hereby announces that the following payment reports shall be disclosed:Language: GermanDate of disclosure: May 15, 2020Address: https://www.wacker.com/cms/media/asset/about_wacker/investor_relations_2/zahlungsbericht_2019.pdf Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: May 15, 2020Address: https://www.wacker.com/cms/media/asset/about_wacker/investor_relations_2/zahlungsbericht_2019.pdf

30.04.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

