Wacker Chemie AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of payment reports according to Article 116 WpHG

04/30/2020 | 02:10am EDT

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Wacker Chemie AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
30.04.2020 / 08:04
Preliminary announcement of the publication of payment reports according to Article 116 WpHG transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Wacker Chemie AG hereby announces that the following payment reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Payment report

Language: German
Date of disclosure: May 15, 2020
Address: https://www.wacker.com/cms/media/asset/about_wacker/investor_relations_2/zahlungsbericht_2019.pdf

Language: English
Date of disclosure: May 15, 2020
Address: https://www.wacker.com/cms/media/asset/about_wacker/investor_relations_2/zahlungsbericht_2019.pdf

30.04.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Wacker Chemie AG
Hanns-Seidel-Platz 4
81737 München
Germany
Internet: www.wacker.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1033527  30.04.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1033527&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
