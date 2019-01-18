DGAP-News: Wacker Chemie AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results

Wacker Chemie AG: WACKER Posts Higher Sales for 2018, with EBITDA Below Previous Year Due to As-Yet Outstanding Insurance Compensation



18.01.2019 / 10:48

- GROUP SALES FOR FULL-YEAR 2018 RISE 1 PERCENT TO EUR4.98 BILLION

- EBITDA OF EUR930 MILLION IS 8 PERCENT BELOW PRIOR YEAR, DUE TO AS-YET OUTSTANDING INSURANCE COMPENSATION FOR INCIDENT AT SITE IN TENNESSEE

- EBIT FOR 2018 COMES IN AT EUR390 MILLION

- INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS REACHES EUR260 MILLION, UP 4 PERCENT VERSUS A YEAR EARLIER

- NET CASH FLOW IS ABOUT EUR120 MILLION FOR 2018

Munich, January 18, 2019 - Wacker Chemie AG increased its sales slightly for full-year 2018, as projected. According to preliminary figures, the Munich-based chemical group posted total sales of EUR4.98 billion last year (2017: EUR4.92 billion). That was a rise of 1 percent, which was mainly due to higher volumes and prices in chemicals. Silicones saw especially strong growth. As a result, the company more than compensated for year-over-year euro appreciation and the market-driven decline in polysilicon volumes and prices.

The Group's preliminary EBITDA for 2018 amounted to EUR930 million (2017: EUR1,014 million). That was 8 percent less than the year before. The EBITDA trend was dampened not only by the insurance compensation still outstanding for the incident at Charleston and the solar market's weakness, but also by significantly higher raw-material costs. EBIT (earnings before interest and taxes) came in at EUR390 million, down 8 percent year-over-year (2017: EUR424 million). A positive factor for EBIT was the continuing decline in depreciation, to EUR540 million in 2018 (2017: EUR590 million).

Group income from continuing operations reached EUR260 million in 2018 (2017: EUR250 million), 4 percent higher than the previous year. Net income for 2018 also totaled to EUR260 million. 2017's net income of EUR885 million included income of EUR635 million from discontinued operations.

"Our chemical business - which we are expanding through investments - continued its very robust trend in the final quarter of 2018," said CEO Rudolf Staudigl. "Sales and EBITDA in chemicals were markedly higher in the fourth quarter than in the comparable year-earlier period. WACKER POLYSILICON's performance, on the other hand, was dampened by persistently difficult market conditions in the solar industry and by business interruption costs at our Charleston site. We returned to full capacity there in early December 2018. But, as a result, there was not enough time left to conclude our talks with the insurer for fiscal 2018. We continue to expect that insurance compensation will fully cover the repair work at the site and the business interruption loss. We expect this during 2019."

Investments, Net Cash Flow and Net Financial Debt

According to preliminary figures, WACKER's capital expenditures in 2018 reached EUR460 million (2017: EUR327 million). That was 41 percent more than the year before. Capital spending focused on capacity expansion at our chemical divisions. Net cash flow for 2018 totaled some EUR120 million (2017: EUR358 million). Cash inflows were thus clearly positive and substantially below the year-earlier figure, as projected. They decreased 66 percent. Net financial debt was somewhat above EUR600 million at year-end 2018 (Dec. 31, 2017: EUR454 million).

Business Divisions

In 2018, WACKER benefited above all from the robust demand for its chemical products. WACKER SILICONES lifted its annual sales to EUR2.50 billion (2017: EUR2.20 billion), beating its year-earlier figure by 14 percent. WACKER POLYMERS posted sales of EUR1.28 billion for 2018 (2017: EUR1.25 billion). That was a gain of 3 percent. Sales at WACKER BIOSOLUTIONS climbed 10 percent last year to EUR225 million (2017: EUR206 million).

The chemical divisions' total EBITDA also grew in 2018. The main factors lifting EBITDA for chemicals were volume gains and better prices. WACKER SILICONES generated EBITDA of EUR615 million in 2018 (2017: EUR445 million). That was 38 percent higher. The increase was driven by better prices for standard products and by strong volume growth in specialties coupled with a related product-mix improvement. EBITDA at WACKER POLYMERS amounted to EUR150 million (2017: EUR206 million). The main reason for the 27 percent decline was markedly higher raw-material prices versus the year before. WACKER BIOSOLUTIONS posted EBITDA of EUR25 million last year (2017: EUR38 million). This 34 percent decrease was chiefly due to the integration costs for the new biologics site in the Netherlands.

In 2018, WACKER POLYSILICON generated sales of EUR825 million (2017: EUR1.12 billion). The decline of 27 percent was prompted by market-driven pressure on volumes and prices, by the production shutdown at Charleston in the first months of last year and by the gradual ramp-up of production, which was concluded only in early December. China's decision to curb the amount of new photovoltaic installations slowed demand for solar modules, starting late May 2018. WACKER POLYSILICON used this market situation for inventory rebuilding so that it can supply customers promptly in the future.

EBITDA at WACKER POLYSILICON totaled EUR70 million (2017: EUR290 million), decreasing 76 percent versus the year before. Alongside lower sales, earnings were impacted by business interruption costs at Charleston which have not yet been compensated for by insurance.

WACKER's Preliminary Key Figures

EUR million 2018e 2017 Change

in % Sales 4,980 4,924 1 EBITDA1 930 1,014 -8 EBITDA margin2 (%) 19 21 - EBIT3 390 424 -8 EBIT margin 2 (%) 8 9 - Income from continued operations 260 250 4 Net income 260 885 -71 Capital expenditures 460 327 41 Net cash flow from continued operations4 120 358 -66

1 EBITDA is EBIT before depreciation and amortization.

2 Margins are calculated based on sales.

3 EBIT is the result from continuing operations for the period before interest result and other financial result, and income taxes.

4 Sum of cash flow from operating activities (excluding changes in advance payments) and cash flow from long-term investing activities (before securities), including additions due to finance leases.

The 2018 figures and forecasts in this press release are preliminary. Wacker Chemie AG will publish its Annual Report for 2018 on March 19, 2019.

