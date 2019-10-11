Log in
Wacker Chemie : Confers Innovation Award for Development of CAVACURMIN®

10/11/2019 | 03:01am EDT

Curcumin, the biologically active constituent in turmeric, is a powerful antioxidant that has been shown to exhibit anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties. However, as it is not water-soluble, it is not readily absorbed in the human bloodstream. 'To improve this, we use a trick by complexing curcumin extract with our cyclodextrins,' explains Rachela Mohr, who is responsible for marketing bioactive ingredients at WACKER.

Cyclodextrins are ring-shaped sugar molecules that WACKER bioengineers via enzymatic degradation from the starch-containing raw material corn. In CAVACURMIN®, gammadextrins encapsulate the curcumin. The cyclodextrin's exterior shell is hydrophilic, i.e. drawn to water. The complex is therefore water soluble and can be much more readily absorbed by the body. A clinical study shows that the bioavailability was able to be enhanced by a factor of 40 compared to conventional curcumin extracts.

'The importance of high bioavailability in dietary supplements is on the rise among our customers. We are very proud that our innovative cyclodextrin platform is finding more widespread use and allows us to make a contribution to the development of enhanced dietary supplements,' said Dr. Helmut Reuscher, who developed CAVACURMIN®.

WACKER's CAVACURMIN® is a free-flowing, dispersible powder and so can be processed not only to dry or powdered dietary supplements, such as tablets, capsules and energy bars, but also to functional beverages.

Disclaimer

Wacker Chemie AG published this content on 11 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2019 07:00:06 UTC
