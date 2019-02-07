Wacker Chemie : ECS AND MECS 2019 - WACKER Presents New Polymer Product Line for Bitumen Coatings at Two Leading International Tradeshows

The properties of polymer-modified bitumen emulsions largely depend on the origin of the petroleum that is used to make the bitumen. The additives that are used play a role as well. This is why, for its customers, WACKER individually selects its VINNEVA® polymers to the bitumen composition and additives. Experts at WACKER's global technical centers provide support here.

It is thus possible to formulate coatings that are superior to products based on other polymers with regard to key properties such as elasticity, elongation at break and watertightness.

VINNEVA® polymers are not only based on petroleum, but also on natural gas. That's why their price fluctuates less in the long term than that of other polymers used for bitumen modification. In addition, they do not contain chlorine.