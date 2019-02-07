Log in
WACKER CHEMIE AG
Wacker Chemie : ECS AND MECS 2019 - WACKER Presents New Polymer Product Line for Bitumen Coatings at Two Leading International Tradeshows

02/07/2019

The properties of polymer-modified bitumen emulsions largely depend on the origin of the petroleum that is used to make the bitumen. The additives that are used play a role as well. This is why, for its customers, WACKER individually selects its VINNEVA® polymers to the bitumen composition and additives. Experts at WACKER's global technical centers provide support here.

It is thus possible to formulate coatings that are superior to products based on other polymers with regard to key properties such as elasticity, elongation at break and watertightness.

VINNEVA® polymers are not only based on petroleum, but also on natural gas. That's why their price fluctuates less in the long term than that of other polymers used for bitumen modification. In addition, they do not contain chlorine.

Disclaimer

Wacker Chemie AG published this content on 07 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 February 2019 10:04:10 UTC
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 5 059 M
EBIT 2019 425 M
Net income 2019 279 M
Debt 2019 622 M
Yield 2019 3,23%
P/E ratio 2019 15,70
P/E ratio 2020 15,31
EV / Sales 2019 1,08x
EV / Sales 2020 1,03x
Capitalization 4 819 M
Chart WACKER CHEMIE AG
Duration : Period :
Wacker Chemie AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WACKER CHEMIE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 100 €
Spread / Average Target 8,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Rudolf Staudigl President & Chief Executive Officer
Peter-Alexander Wacker Chairman-Supervisory Board
Matthias Biebl Member-Supervisory Board
Franz-Josef Kortüm Member-Supervisory Board
Susanne Weiss Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WACKER CHEMIE AG16.81%5 475
HEXPOL12.13%2 837
TOKYO OHKA KOGYO CO., LTD.13.56%1 302
SKC KOLON PI INC--.--%902
SHANDONG DAWN POLYMER CO LTD--.--%730
TTC2.10%164
