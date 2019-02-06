Wacker Chemie : European Coatings Show 2019 - WACKER Presents Dispersible Polymer Powders for Biocide-Free Wall Paints

Log in
WACKER CHEMIE AG
European Coatings Show 2019 - WACKER Presents Dispersible Polymer Powders for Biocide-Free Wall Paints

02/06/2019

Powder paints remain stable, even without the addition of preservatives. Water for redispersing the paints is not added until just prior to application, thus eliminating the need for adding biocides during production. As the paint dries, all that evaporates is water. Thanks to the polymers, the paint adheres well and has good spreading properties. In addition, paints are easier to transport and store when they are in powder form, as they weigh less, for instance, and can be packaged differently from liquid paints. Unlike traditional wall paints, powdered versions do not freeze in the cold, nor do they thicken when exposed to heat.

WACKER will be unveiling the first products from its new NEXIVA® line over the course of 2019.

Disclaimer

Wacker Chemie AG published this content on 06 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 February 2019 09:39:04 UTC
