03/05 06:22:02 am
86.65 EUR   -9.89%
06:05aWACKER CHEMIE : Issues guidance for 2019
PU
05:52aWACKER CHEMIE : sees profit drop in 2019 on lower polysilicon prices
RE
05:45aWACKER CHEMIE AG : Wacker issues guidance for 2019
EQ
Wacker Chemie : ISSUES GUIDANCE FOR 2019

03/05/2019 | 06:05am EST

The Executive Board of Wacker Chemie AG has decided on its guidance for 2019 today. It expects Group sales to climb by a mid-single-digit percentage versus last year's €4.98 billion amid higher polysilicon and chemical sales volumes.

EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) will be between 10 and 20 percent lower than last year's figure (€930 million). That will accordingly affect other earnings indicators, including EBITDA margin, EBIT and net income. A significant contributing factor to the projected EBITDA decline are lower average prices anticipated for polysilicon this year.

WACKER expects net cash flow for 2019 to be clearly positive and significantly higher than last year's figure (€125 million).

The insurance compensation payments expected for the loss event at Charleston (Tennessee, USA) are not included in this guidance.

WACKER will release its full outlook of all financial indicators for 2019 when it publishes its 2018 Annual Report on March 19, 2019.

Disclaimer

Wacker Chemie AG published this content on 05 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 March 2019 11:04:08 UTC
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 5 049 M
EBIT 2019 440 M
Net income 2019 289 M
Debt 2019 629 M
Yield 2019 3,34%
P/E ratio 2019 15,11
P/E ratio 2020 15,61
EV / Sales 2019 1,07x
EV / Sales 2020 1,03x
Capitalization 4 794 M
Managers
NameTitle
Rudolf Staudigl President & Chief Executive Officer
Peter-Alexander Wacker Chairman-Supervisory Board
Matthias Biebl Member-Supervisory Board
Franz-Josef Kortüm Member-Supervisory Board
Susanne Weiss Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WACKER CHEMIE AG21.57%5 431
HEXPOL19.27%2 939
TOKYO OHKA KOGYO CO., LTD.19.52%1 336
NOLATO AB17.05%1 056
SKC KOLON PI INC--.--%901
SHANDONG DAWN POLYMER CO LTD--.--%770
