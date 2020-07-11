Wacker Chemie : Launches New Brand - Silicones for Household Products and Sanitary Paper are Now Sold Under the Name LIOSIL®

Applications for silicone fluids and emulsions include their use as important additives for consumer goods. Sanitary paper and tissues, for instance, are frequently coated with silicones to make them feel pleasantly soft and to prevent scratchiness. WACKER will be marketing these silicones under the LIOSIL® brand name.

'LIOSIL® is now the official brand name for our household-care products,' says Dr. Thomas Koini, who heads the Performance Silicones business unit at WACKER SILICONES. Accessible and straightforward, the new brand structure allows for differentiated marketing of a wide array of additives that are often tailored to customers' specific needs. 'With LIOSIL® eco, we also have a product line in which the fossil-based components are entirely offset by renewable raw materials', Koini points out. 'In a market where sustainability and protecting the climate are becoming increasingly important, additives like these can give our customers a crucial competitive advantage.'

More information on LIOSIL® and LIOSIL® eco can be found on our webpage at www.wacker.com/liosil.

