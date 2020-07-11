Log in
WACKER CHEMIE AG

(WCH)
Wacker Chemie : Launches New Brand - Silicones for Household Products and Sanitary Paper are Now Sold Under the Name LIOSIL®

07/11/2020 | 01:26am EDT
WACKER Launches New Brand - Silicones for Household Products and Sanitary Paper are Now Sold Under the Name LIOSIL®
Munich, Jul 10, 2020

Munich-based chemical company WACKER is bundling its high-quality silicone additives for the household and personal care industry under a new brand name. Silicone fluids and emulsions for textile and surface care products and for enhancing sanitary paper will be marketed under the name LIOSIL® going forward. These silicones improve the performance of the end product and offer important additional effects that protect treated surfaces and materials, while also making them more attractive and enhancing their sensory properties. Additives which are based on a resource- and climate-friendly mass balancing method will be labeled with the likewise new LIOSIL® eco logo. This means that WACKER will immediately begin using its biomethanol-based approach in household-care applications as well. The method entirely compensates for fossil-based components through the use of plant-based - i.e., climate-neutral - raw materials. WACKER has been already using this certified method for some time to manufacture silicone products for the cosmetics and personal care industries.

Silicone fluids and emulsions are important additives for the consumer goods industry, where their uses include textile impregnation. WACKER is now marketing these products under the LIOSIL® brand.

The LIOSIL® brand encompasses three product lines: LIOSIL® FC, LIOSIL® HC and LIOSIL® TS. LIOSIL® FC stands for fabric care. These kinds of silicones make towels soft, absorbent and supple, simplify the job of ironing, keep laundry from wrinkling and extend fabric life. Household care products are available under the brand name LIOSIL® HC. End products containing additives like these protect and nourish flooring, impregnate textiles and leather, and make furnishings shine like new. LIOSIL® TS is the brand name for tissue lotions. These silicone formulations noticeably improve the properties of sanitary paper, even when used in very small amounts.

In addition to a number of new developments, LIOSIL® also encompasses established products that had previously been marketed under the name WACKER®. While the brand name has changed, product grades remain valid.

Applications for silicone fluids and emulsions include their use as important additives for consumer goods. Sanitary paper and tissues, for instance, are frequently coated with silicones to make them feel pleasantly soft and to prevent scratchiness. WACKER will be marketing these silicones under the LIOSIL® brand name.

'LIOSIL® is now the official brand name for our household-care products,' says Dr. Thomas Koini, who heads the Performance Silicones business unit at WACKER SILICONES. Accessible and straightforward, the new brand structure allows for differentiated marketing of a wide array of additives that are often tailored to customers' specific needs. 'With LIOSIL® eco, we also have a product line in which the fossil-based components are entirely offset by renewable raw materials', Koini points out. 'In a market where sustainability and protecting the climate are becoming increasingly important, additives like these can give our customers a crucial competitive advantage.'

More information on LIOSIL® and LIOSIL® eco can be found on our webpage at www.wacker.com/liosil.

WACKER and WACKER SILICONES

WACKER (www.wacker.com) is a globally active chemical group headquartered in Munich, Germany. With a wide range of state-of-the-art specialty products, WACKER is a leader in numerous fields and industries. Its products are required in countless high-growth end-user sectors, such as photovoltaics, electronics, pharmaceuti¬cals and household/personal-care products. In 2019, WACKER posted sales of around €4.93 billion with roughly 14,700 employees.

The WACKER SILICONES business division is a world-leading silicone manufacturer with over 2,800 highly specialized and innovative products. Its portfolio ranges from silicone fluids, emulsions, resins, elastomers and sealants to silanes, silane-terminated polymers and pyrogenic silica. These stand out due to their significant value-adding potential - enhancing both the benefits and performance of customers' end products. WACKER SILICONES' products find application in such sectors as automotive engineering, construction, chemicals, cosmetics, medical technology, energy and electronics, and paper and textiles.

LIOSIL® Tissues

Applications for silicone fluids and emulsions include their use as important additives for consumer goods. Sanitary paper and tissues, for instance, are frequently coated with silicones to make them feel pleasantly soft and to prevent scratchiness. WACKER will be marketing these silicones under the LIOSIL® brand name.

LIOSIL® Lotus Effect

Silicone fluids and emulsions are important additives for the consumer goods industry, where their uses include textile impregnation. WACKER is now marketing these products under the LIOSIL® brand.

Contact

Wacker Chemie AG
Media Relations & Information
Florian Degenhart

Tel. +49 89 6279-1601
Email florian.degenhart@wacker.com
Disclaimer

Wacker Chemie AG published this content on 10 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 July 2020 05:25:01 UTC
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group