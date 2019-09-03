Log in
WACKER CHEMIE AG

Wacker Chemie : New WACKER Production Plant for Dispersible Polymer Powders Goes on Stream in South Korea

09/03/2019 | 04:36am EDT

The dispersible polymer powders that WACKER produces in Ulsan belong to the VINNAPAS® family, one of the Group's best-known brands. The new spray dryer will be used to produce VINNAPAS® 5010 N and VINNAPAS® 5044 N, for instance. These binders are needed in the construction industry to formulate high-quality tile adhesives, mineral plasters, self-leveling flooring compounds, energy-saving external thermal insulation composite systems (ETICS/EIFS), building adhesives, smoothing compounds and joint fillers, for example.

'By expanding our production capacity, we are boosting Ulsan's economic competitiveness and ensuring that it will remain the first point of contact for regional manufacturers of building materials seeking to optimize their products with dispersible polymer powders,' says Dal-Ho Cho, head of the Wacker Chemicals Korea subsidiary.

About WACKER POLYMERS

WACKER can look back at over 80 years' experience in the manufacture of polymer binders. Today, WACKER is a leading producer of state-of-the-art binders and polymeric additives based on polyvinyl acetate and vinyl acetate copolymers. These take the form of dispersible polymer powders, dispersions, solid resins, and solutions. The products are used in construction chemicals, paints, surface coatings, adhesives and nonwovens, as well as in fiber composites and polymeric materials based on renewable resources. WACKER operates production sites for polymer binders in Germany, China, South Korea and the USA, as well as a global sales network and technical centers in all major regions.

About WACKER in South Korea

WACKER started supplying chemicals to South Korea in the mid-1980s. It set up Wacker Chemicals Korea as its local subsidiary in 1996. It has been producing VAE dispersions at its site in Ulsan, southeast Korea, since early 2008. The company operates a further production site that specializes in silicone products in Jincheon. WACKER provides local support for its customers and partners through two technical centers in Anyang and Seoul (Pangyo). The subsidiary's sales office has been located in Pangyo Techno Valley near Seoul since 2012. The site also houses research and development, technical support and the WACKER ACADEMY, a basic and advanced training facility. The subsidiary posted 15 percent year-on-year revenue growth in 2018.

Disclaimer

Wacker Chemie AG published this content on 03 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 September 2019 08:34:00 UTC
