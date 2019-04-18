Wacker Chemie : and Oriental Yuhong Launched a Joint Lab Project

'Being the largest waterproof system service provider in China, Oriental Yuhong share with WACKER a common goal of scientific and technological innovation and sustainable development. The establishment of the joint lab will help enhance the all-round strategic cooperation between the two parties, allowing us to work together to provide high-performance, environment-friendly products and solutions to the Chinese waterproofing market,' added Alvin Hu, Vice President Polymers at WACKER Greater China.

Xiang Jinming, President of Oriental Yuhong Group, also attended the opening ceremony today and spoke highly of the project. 'WACKER has solid R&D foundation and rich application experience in VAE and silicone technologies, providing a wide range of products. The strategic cooperation with WACKER will further enhance our technological edges in the construction waterproofing business, and support Oriental Yuhong to pursue our vision of providing durable, safe and sustainable structures for human society.'

VAE dispersion-based waterproof coatings can offer long-lasting and reliable waterproof protection, which can be widely applied in kitchens, bathrooms, terraces, swimming pools, structural concrete surface protection systems and basement walls. As VINNAPAS® dispersions have extremely low Volatile Organic Compounds (VOC) and no Alkylphenol Ethoxylates (APEO) in its raw materials, VINNAPAS® modified cement-based waterproof coatings offer not only high-performance application but also environment-friendly benefits.