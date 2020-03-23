Log in
03/23/2020 | 04:55pm EDT

DGAP-News: Wacker Neuson SE / Key word(s): AGM/EGM
COVID-19: Wacker Neuson SE postpones Annual General Meeting

23.03.2020 / 21:50
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

COVID-19: Wacker Neuson SE postpones Annual General Meeting

Munich, March 23, 2020 - In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Wacker Neuson SE will not be holding its Annual General Meeting on May 27, 2020 as planned. The health and safety of its employees, shareholders as well as service providers involved shall be protected, chains of infection shall be avoided.

The company will determine a new date under the consideration of the further development of the pandemic as well as the measures imposed by the authorities. The currently targeted date for the Annual General Meeting in Munich is July 21, 2020.


Your contact:
Susanne Rizzo
Investor Relations
Wacker Neuson SE
Preussenstrasse 41
80809 Munich, Germany
Tel. +49-(0)89-35402-1261
susanne.rizzo@wackerneuson.com
www.wackerneusongroup.com

The Wacker Neuson Group is an international family of companies and a leading manufacturer of light and compact equipment with over 50 affiliates and 150 sales and service stations. The Group offers its customers a broad portfolio of products, a wide range of services and an efficient spare parts service. The product brands Wacker Neuson, Kramer and Weidemann belong to the Wacker Neuson Group. Wacker Neuson is the partner of choice among professional users in construction, gardening, landscaping and agriculture, among municipal bodies and recycling companies as well as rail transport and industrial enterprises. In 2019, the Group achieved revenue of EUR 1.9 billion, employing more than 6,000 people worldwide. Wacker Neuson SE shares are listed on the regulated Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN: DE000WACK012, WKN: WACK01) and the SDAX index of the German stock exchange.


23.03.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Wacker Neuson SE
Preußenstr. 41
80809 München
Germany
Phone: +49 - (0)89 - 354 02 - 0
Fax: +49 (0)89 354 02 - 298
E-mail: ir@wackerneuson.com
Internet: www.wackerneusongroup.com
ISIN: DE000WACK012
WKN: WACK01
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1004779

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1004779  23.03.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1004779&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
