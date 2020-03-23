DGAP-News: Wacker Neuson SE / Key word(s): AGM/EGM

COVID-19: Wacker Neuson SE postpones Annual General Meeting

Munich, March 23, 2020 - In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Wacker Neuson SE will not be holding its Annual General Meeting on May 27, 2020 as planned. The health and safety of its employees, shareholders as well as service providers involved shall be protected, chains of infection shall be avoided.

The company will determine a new date under the consideration of the further development of the pandemic as well as the measures imposed by the authorities. The currently targeted date for the Annual General Meeting in Munich is July 21, 2020.



Your contact:

Susanne Rizzo

Investor Relations

Wacker Neuson SE

Preussenstrasse 41

80809 Munich, Germany

Tel. +49-(0)89-35402-1261

susanne.rizzo@wackerneuson.com

www.wackerneusongroup.com

The Wacker Neuson Group is an international family of companies and a leading manufacturer of light and compact equipment with over 50 affiliates and 150 sales and service stations. The Group offers its customers a broad portfolio of products, a wide range of services and an efficient spare parts service. The product brands Wacker Neuson, Kramer and Weidemann belong to the Wacker Neuson Group. Wacker Neuson is the partner of choice among professional users in construction, gardening, landscaping and agriculture, among municipal bodies and recycling companies as well as rail transport and industrial enterprises. In 2019, the Group achieved revenue of EUR 1.9 billion, employing more than 6,000 people worldwide. Wacker Neuson SE shares are listed on the regulated Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN: DE000WACK012, WKN: WACK01) and the SDAX index of the German stock exchange.