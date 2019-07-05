Log in
Wacker Neuson SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

07/05/2019 | 01:50pm EDT


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

05.07.2019 / 19:46
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: Neuson Forest GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Johann
Last name(s): Neunteufel
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Wacker Neuson SE

b) LEI
529900RJL86244E1I652 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000WACK012

b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
20.00 EUR 60000000.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
20.00 EUR 60000000.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2019-07-03; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


05.07.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Wacker Neuson SE
Preußenstr. 41
80809 München
Germany
Internet: www.wackerneusongroup.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

52471  05.07.2019 


© EQS 2019
