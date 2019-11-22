Log in
Wacker Neuson SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

0
11/22/2019 | 11:10am EST

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Wacker Neuson SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Wacker Neuson SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
22.11.2019 / 17:07
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Wacker Neuson SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall
be disclosed :

Report: Annual financial report
Date of disclosure / German: March 16, 2020 Date of disclosure / English: March 16, 2020 German: https://wackerneusongroup.com/investor-relations/finanzberichte-praesentationen/2019 English: https://wackerneusongroup.com/en/investor-relations/financial-reports-presentations/2019

Report: Annual financial report of the group Date of disclosure / German: March 16, 2020 Date of disclosure / English: March 16, 2020 German: https://wackerneusongroup.com/investor-relations/finanzberichte-praesentationen/2019 English: https://wackerneusongroup.com/en/investor-relations/financial-reports-presentations/2019

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2) Date of disclosure / German: August 05, 2020 Date of disclosure / English: August 05, 2020 German: https://wackerneusongroup.com/investor-relations/finanzberichte-praesentationen/2020 English: https://wackerneusongroup.com/en/investor-relations/financial-reports-presentations/2020


22.11.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Wacker Neuson SE
Preußenstr. 41
80809 München
Germany
Internet: www.wackerneusongroup.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

920227  22.11.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=920227&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
