Wacker Neuson SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

22.11.2019 / 17:07

Wacker Neuson SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall

be disclosed :

Report: Annual financial report

Date of disclosure / German: March 16, 2020 Date of disclosure / English: March 16, 2020 German: https://wackerneusongroup.com/investor-relations/finanzberichte-praesentationen/2019 English: https://wackerneusongroup.com/en/investor-relations/financial-reports-presentations/2019

Report: Annual financial report of the group Date of disclosure / German: March 16, 2020 Date of disclosure / English: March 16, 2020 German: https://wackerneusongroup.com/investor-relations/finanzberichte-praesentationen/2019 English: https://wackerneusongroup.com/en/investor-relations/financial-reports-presentations/2019

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2) Date of disclosure / German: August 05, 2020 Date of disclosure / English: August 05, 2020 German: https://wackerneusongroup.com/investor-relations/finanzberichte-praesentationen/2020 English: https://wackerneusongroup.com/en/investor-relations/financial-reports-presentations/2020