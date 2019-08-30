Wacom : Pen Technology pushes the limit of S Pen with gesture-control capability for Galaxy Note10

August XX, 2019 (Tokyo, Japan) - Keeping abreast of the restless evolution of Samsung's flagship smartphone Galaxy Note series, Wacom's digital pen technology makes another leap with the gesture-control capability.

The new line of Galaxy Note10 and galaxy Note10+, which made its debut at Samsung's New York City event on August 7, continues to adopt Wacom's digital pen technology with enhanced capability, bringing passions to life with next-level power.

Today, the function of digital pen is not limited to writing and drawing. It also plays key roles in manipulating increasingly versatile and powerful smart devices such as the new Galaxy Note10. Building on the Bluetooth Low Energy-enabled S Pen capabilities introduced on the Galaxy Note9 and adding Air Actions, the new S Pen allows users to control the device using gestures with the S Pen. For example, in the camera function, you can choose among shooting modes or zoom in and out without even touching the screen.

Samsung Galaxy Note10with S Pen

'Working with Samsung to keep the evolution of Galaxy Note series going has been very rewarding for us,' said Sayatake Komine, Senior Vice President and head of Technology Solution Business Unit at Wacom Corporation Limited. 'Samsung has always been passionate about pushing the limit of their new model's features and Wacom has been committed to meeting and exceeding their expectations. Fitting the S Pen with 6-axis sensor for gesture control was challenging but together we achieved the best S Pen experience ever,' he added.

This most powerful Galaxy Note suite of productivity and creativity tools with enhanced S Pen and pro-grade camera comes in two sizes (6.3-inch and 6.8-inch), combining elegant design with powerful performance and productivity tools to help the modern Note fan who uses their smartphone to take their productivity and creativity to the next level.

Besides the Air Action, S Pen also contributes to below features of Galaxy Note10:

• Quick and Easy Video Editing (precise trimming of captured video)

• Screen Recorder (annotating captured video)

• AR Doodle (personalizing videos and photos with dynamic drawings, effects and annotations which keeps track of the object)

The Galaxy Note10 and Galaxy Note 10+ shall be launched in the select markets starting from August 23, 2019.

