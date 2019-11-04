Log in
Wacom : and Adobe work together on new Creative Collaboration

11/04/2019 | 09:35am EST

At Adobe MAX 2019, Wacom® will spotlight the amazing creative experience of using the new Adobe® Fresco™ painting and drawing application for PC on Wacom's new MobileStudio Pro 16. In addition, Wacom will demonstrate the intuitive and natural pen-centric capabilities across Creative Cloud® software applications including Photoshop®, which will be included as part of a limited-time Photography Plan bundle with select Wacom professional products during the 2019 Holiday season.

Tokyo, Japan, and Portland, Ore. - Nov. 4, 2019 - Wacom and Adobe share a long history of cooperation in enabling digital creativity. Wacom's renowned pressure-sensitive and battery-free digital pen products and Adobe's software applications have continuously innovated and improved together, enabling countless artists and designers to realize their creative visions. When a Wacom pen tablet or creative pen display is connected to many Adobe products, features like pen pressure, pen-tilt sensitivity and even pen rotation are automatically enabled - features that mouse users would normally get to experience when using Adobe products.

Because of recent cooperative efforts between Wacom and Adobe, the new Wacom MobileStudio Pro 16, featuring the company's advanced Pro Pen 2, is one of the first PC's to be fully enabled to work with Fresco, Adobe's new painting and drawing application. When used in combination with the MobileStudio Pro, artists and designers will be treated to an amazingly natural, fluid and productive creative experience. Whether working on the road or in the studio, MobileStudio Pro has the onboard computing and graphics power to run not only Fresco, but virtually all Creative Cloud apps. Sketches or illustrations done in Fresco can immediately be brought into Photoshop or other Adobe creative applications for additional editing, development, completion and distribution.

'Wacom and Adobe have combined their respective hardware and software expertise to develop natural-feeling media where every digital pen or brush stroke feels and looks as though it was created directly on paper,' said Faik Karaoglu, Executive Vice President of Wacom's branded creative products group. 'Additionally, Adobe Fresco is the perfect application for Mobile or desktop use with Wacom's MobileStudio Pro as Fresco offers a powerful, but easy-to-use feature set for illustration and 2D concept design.'

Wacom's participation at Adobe MAX will also loosely coincide with the introduction of several new Adobe software bundle offers for the holiday gifting season. With the purchase of a new Wacom Intuos Pro or Cintiq Pro, purchasers will have the choice of either a 2-month subscription to the Creative Cloud Photography Plan or Premier Rush® (available with registration and download.) The Photography Plan includes Lightroom®, Photoshop and 20GB's of storage, while Premier Rush, Adobe's new all-in-one video editing tool, is a wonderful choice for the YouTube® video generation.

Visit the Wacom booth (#1201) at Adobe MAX, November 4-6 at the Los Angeles Convention Center, Los Angeles, California to experience using Fresco and all of Adobe's creative applications on the new Wacom MobileStudio Pro as well as to see Wacom's complete line of professional creative products.

About Wacom

Wacom's vision is to bring people and technology closer together through natural interface technologies. This has made it the world's leading manufacturer of interactive pen tablets and displays as well as of digital styli and solutions for saving and processing digital signatures. The advanced technology of Wacom's intuitive input devices has been used to create some of the most exciting digital art, films, special effects, fashion and designs around the world and provides business and home users with their leading interface technology to express their personality. Founded in 1983, Wacom is a global company based in Japan (Tokyo Stock Exchange 6727) with subsidiaries and affiliate offices around the world to support marketing and distribution in over 150 countries. For further information about the products of Wacom see also http://www.wacom.com

For further information, please contact:
Wacom Technology Corp.
Douglas Little
douglas.little@wacom.com

Disclaimer

Wacom Co. Ltd. published this content on 04 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 November 2019 14:34:02 UTC
