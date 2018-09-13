Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. : Announces August 31, 2018 Assets Under Management

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE: WDR) today reported preliminary
assets under management of $80.2 billion for the month ended August 31,
2018, compared to $79.2 billion on July 31, 2018.
|
Assets Under Management
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
($ in Millions)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Preliminary
|
|
|
|
Month Ended August 31, 2018
|
|
|
|
Retail
|
|
|
|
Institutional
|
|
|
|
Total
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Beginning assets
|
|
|
$
|
74,076
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
5,147
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
79,223
|
|
Net flows
|
|
|
|
(493
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
(170
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
(663
|
)
|
Market action
|
|
|
|
1,352
|
|
|
|
|
|
266
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,618
|
|
Ending assets
|
|
|
$
|
74,935
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
5,243
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
80,178
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cautionary Statement
The preliminary information included in this news release reflects
management's estimate based on currently available information. Estimates
are subject to change. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance
upon this preliminary information.
About the Company
Through its subsidiaries, Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. has provided
investment management and financial planning services to clients
throughout the United States since 1937. Today, we distribute our
investment products through the unaffiliated channel (encompassing
broker/dealer, retirement, and registered investment advisors), our
broker-dealer channel (through independent financial advisors), and our
Institutional channel (including defined benefit plans, pension plans,
endowments and subadvisory relationships). For more information,
visit ir.waddell.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180913005610/en/