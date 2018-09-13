Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. : Announces August 31, 2018 Assets Under Management

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE: WDR) today reported preliminary assets under management of $80.2 billion for the month ended August 31, 2018, compared to $79.2 billion on July 31, 2018.

Assets Under Management ($ in Millions) Preliminary Month Ended August 31, 2018 Retail Institutional Total Beginning assets $ 74,076 $ 5,147 $ 79,223 Net flows (493 ) (170 ) (663 ) Market action 1,352 266 1,618 Ending assets $ 74,935 $ 5,243 $ 80,178

Cautionary Statement

The preliminary information included in this news release reflects management's estimate based on currently available information. Estimates are subject to change. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance upon this preliminary information.

About the Company

Through its subsidiaries, Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. has provided investment management and financial planning services to clients throughout the United States since 1937. Today, we distribute our investment products through the unaffiliated channel (encompassing broker/dealer, retirement, and registered investment advisors), our broker-dealer channel (through independent financial advisors), and our Institutional channel (including defined benefit plans, pension plans, endowments and subadvisory relationships). For more information, visit ir.waddell.com.

