Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. : Appoints New Directors, Further Broadening Experience and Diversity of Corporate Board

The Board of Directors of Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE: WDR) has added two business veterans to its ranks, bringing added expertise and an enhanced diversity of perspective to the Board. Appointed to the Board this month were:

Katherine M.A. (“Allie”) Kline , former chief marketing and communications officer for Oath Inc. (now Verizon Media), a Verizon Communications, Inc. subsidiary consisting of more than 20 distinctive digital brands, including AOL, HuffPost, Techcrunch and Yahoo. With more than 25 years of business, branding and marketing experience, she has been an entrepreneur and has also held leadership and marketing roles at 33Across, Unicast (now Amazon), InterVU (now Akamai) and the Washington Wizards.

The two new Board members join two other Directors added to the Board in 2019 to fill out Waddell & Reed Financial’s Board of Directors with a range of business and financial industry experience that will help support, enforce and drive the Company’s growth strategy. The two other recent additions were:

Kathie J. Andrade , a financial industry veteran who served as CEO of Retail Financial Services at TIAA, as well as a former member of TIAA’s executive committee and President of TIAA Services Broker Dealer and COO of Wealth Management. She also held a number of senior management positions at Bank of America.

“We are excited to add four outstanding business leaders to our Board of Directors,” said Thomas C. Godlasky, Chairman of the Board for Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. "Their broad experience in asset management, wealth management, marketing and communications complement the quality and talent of our existing Directors. We also continue to diversify the composition of the Board incorporating important, new perspectives into the group."

"Our Board is comprised of a diverse group of individuals with expertise across multiple industries and professions. Having a strong, diverse Board of Directors working in a collaborative partnership with our executive leadership team will better position us to build upon our transformational progress to date and achieve our long-term growth strategies, all while advancing our position as a values-based and purpose-driven organization,” said Philip J. Sanders, CEO of Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc.

About Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc.

Through its subsidiaries, Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. has provided investment management and wealth management services to clients throughout the United States since 1937. Today, we distribute our investment products through the unaffiliated channel under the IVY INVESTMENTS® brand (encompassing broker/dealer, retirement, and registered investment advisors), our wealth management channel (through independent financial advisors associated with WADDELL & REED, INC.), and our institutional channel (including defined benefit plans, pension plans, endowments and subadvisory relationships). For more information, visit ir.waddell.com.

