Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. : Reports Second Quarter Results

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE: WDR) today reported second quarter 2020 net income1 of $24.8 million, or $0.38 per diluted share, compared to net income of $22.0 million, or $0.32 per diluted share, during the prior quarter and net income of $33.9 million, or $0.45 per diluted share, during the second quarter of 2019.
Philip J. Sanders, Chief Executive Officer of Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. shared, “Despite the continued challenging circumstances as we navigate the global pandemic, our teams have remained focused on delivering quality service to our clients and affiliated advisors every day while executing on the key components of our long-term vision and growth strategy. We continue to make measurable progress in a number of key areas of our strategy, while maintaining a strong financial profile.”
Highlights
Significant progress in wealth management transformation continued, with enhanced focus on recruiting, improving operating metrics and additional growth opportunities
Since January 1, 2020, 21 advisors have affiliated with Waddell & Reed with combined prior firm assets under administration (AUA) totaling $1.4 billion. Advisor count inflected modestly, stabilizing at 1,317 affiliated advisors and advisor associates at June 30, 2020.
Advisory AUA net flows were positive for the 6th straight quarter despite a challenging market backdrop, illustrating the wealth manager’s ability to capture assets through market cycles.
Launched the second phase of our wealth management technology transformation, ONESource, which seamlessly connects data across platforms for advisors, and ONEService, a digital repository of processes, procedures and other information available to all advisors.
Introduced a High Net Worth suite of products and services as well as a new Separately Managed Account Strategies product offering.
For Ivy Investments, assets under management (AUM) rebounded along with the broader markets in addition to meaningful improvement in net outflows resulting from lower redemptions
Introduced two additional strategies in a model-delivery format, bringing the total offering to nine strategies.
As a result of changes stemming from ongoing strategic evaluation of Ivy fund fees, 76% of AUM is now priced at or below its respective peer median.
Balance sheet a continued source of strength – maintained significant liquidity while continuing active capital return program and flexibility for organic and inorganic growth opportunities.
Hired two executives focused on strategic growth – one to support the buildout of enterprise-wide data analytics and related capabilities, and one to support M&A origination, evaluation, and integration.
Financial Summary
The second quarter of 2020 included $12.7 million, or $0.15 per share, of unrealized gains on our investment portfolio within the investment and other (loss) income line compared to $11.0 million, or $0.12 per share, of unrealized losses during the prior quarter and $5.1 million, or $0.05 per share, of unrealized gains during the second quarter of 2019.
Revenues totaled $240.0 million for the quarter, a decrease of $23.7 million and $30.1 million, compared to the prior quarter and the second quarter of 2019, respectively. Operating expenses of $216.4 million decreased $7.9 million and $12.5 million, compared to the first quarter of 2020 and the second quarter of 2019, respectively. The operating margin was 9.8% during the current quarter, compared to 14.9% and 15.3% during the prior quarter and the second quarter of 2019, respectively.
AUM ended the quarter at $65.0 billion, an increase of 16% compared to the prior quarter primarily due to market appreciation and a decrease of 10% compared to the second quarter of 2019. Average AUM were $61.7 billion during the current quarter, compared to $66.1 billion during the prior quarter and $71.4 billion during the second quarter of 2019. Net outflows of $1.4 billion during the current quarter were lower compared to net outflows of $2.3 billion and $2.4 billion in the prior quarter and second quarter of 2019, respectively. Sales of $2.2 billion during the current quarter decreased 13% compared to the prior quarter as second quarter is generally seasonally lower. Sales increased 3% compared to the second quarter of 2019. Redemptions were 24% and 19% lower compared to the prior quarter and second quarter of 2019, respectively.
Wealth management AUA ended the quarter at $59.0 billion, an increase of 14% and 3%, compared to the first quarter of 2020 and the second quarter of 2019, respectively. Average AUA were $56.4 billion during the current quarter, compared to $57.8 billion during the prior quarter and $56.4 billion during the second quarter of 2019. Net new advisory assets were $189.2 million and advisory products continue to drive the majority of new sales. Brokerage asset flows continue to be negative, however, to a lesser extent compared to the prior quarter and the same quarter in 2019. In addition, market appreciation was stronger compared to both the first quarter of 2020 and second quarter of 2019. Starting in the second quarter of 2020, we updated our definition of net new AUA to include dividends and interest for consistency with peers and have reflected this new definition for all periods presented.
Revenues Analysis
Investment management fees decreased $9.4 million, or 9%, compared to the first quarter of 2020 due to a 7% decrease in average AUM and a lower effective management fee rate, partially offset by one more day in the quarter. The effective management fee rate for the current quarter was 64.5 basis points and decreased compared to the prior quarter’s rate due to a shift in product mix as well as targeted fee reductions implemented in the quarter on our large cap growth and core bond products. Compared to the second quarter of 2019, investment management fees declined $17.0 million, or 15%, primarily due to lower average AUM and a lower effective management fee rate due to the previously mentioned fee reductions.
Underwriting and distribution fees decreased $13.3 million, or 10%, compared to the prior quarter due to lower advisory fees and lower service and distribution fees due to lower asset levels. In addition, sales commissions were $5.7 million lower compared to the prior quarter as a result of slower sales activity across insurance product lines. Compared to the same quarter in 2019, underwriting and distribution fees decreased $9.9 million, or 7%, due to lower sales commissions and lower service and distribution fees from lower asset levels, partially offset by an increase in advisory fees as a result of the ongoing shift in sales towards advisory products.
Shareholder service fees decreased $1.0 million, or 5%, compared to the first quarter of 2020 primarily due to a decrease in average assets. Compared to the second quarter of 2019, shareholder service fees declined $3.2 million, or 14%, due to a decrease in average assets and fewer accounts. There was also a reduction in fund reimbursements related to the outsourcing of our transfer agency transactional processing operations and a corresponding reduction in costs.
Operating Expenses Analysis
Distribution expenses decreased $12.2 million, or 10%, compared to the prior quarter and decreased $8.6 million, or 7%, compared to the second quarter of 2019. The decrease compared to both periods is a result of the decrease in underwriting and distribution revenue from lower asset levels and insurance product sales.
Compensation and benefits expense increased $3.4 million, or 6%, compared to the prior quarter primarily due to mark-to-market adjustments on equity compensation and deferred compensation plans. Compensation and benefits was consistent with the second quarter of 2019, as lower headcount was offset by higher equity compensation due to mark-to-market adjustments.
General and administrative expenses increased $1.9 million, or 10%, compared to the first quarter of 2020 due to increased strategic project spending. Compared to the same quarter in 2019, general and administrative expenses increased $4.5 million, or 28%, due to a shift of our transfer agency transactional processing operations costs from technology expenses to general and administrative expenses as a result of outsourcing and increased strategic project spending, partially offset by lower travel and meetings costs.
Technology costs increased $0.7 million, or 5%, compared to the prior quarter primarily due to increased software costs for new technologies. Technology costs decreased $2.2 million, or 13%, compared to the second quarter of 2019 as costs related to the transfer agency transactional processing operations outsourcing were shifted to general and administrative expenses. This decrease was partially offset by increased consulting and software costs for new technologies.
Occupancy expenses decreased $0.4 million, or 9%, compared to the prior quarter and decreased $2.4 million, or 36%, compared to the second quarter of 2019. For both comparative periods, occupancy costs decreased as a result of the planned transition of corporate field offices to independent financial advisors associated with our wealth manager.
Marketing and advertising expenses decreased $0.8 million, or 41%, compared to the prior quarter and decreased $1.3 million, or 53%, compared to the second quarter of 2019. For both comparative periods, marketing and advertising expenses decreased due to lower sponsorship fees in connection with the ongoing shift to virtual industry conferences.
Depreciation expense declined slightly compared to the prior quarter and declined $2.0 million, or 39%, compared to the second quarter of 2019 due to capitalized software development assets becoming fully depreciated.
Investment and Other Income (Loss)
Investment and other income for the second quarter was $15.1 million compared to investment and other losses of $7.7 million in the prior quarter. The $22.9 million increase is primarily due to unrealized gains, net of hedging activity, on the seed and corporate investment portfolios. Compared to the second quarter of 2019, investment and other income increased $6.1 million due to unrealized gains, net of hedging activity, on the seed and corporate investment portfolios, partially offset by a decline in interest income for the corporate investment portfolio due to lower interest rates.
The effective tax rate was 25.3% for the quarter compared to 32.0% in the prior quarter and 29.1% in the second quarter of 2019. The primary driver of the lower tax rate is the impact of market volatility on our estimated pre-tax income for the remainder of 2020 which resulted in a decrease in our annualized effective tax rate during the second quarter of 2020.
__________________
1 Net income represents net income attributable to Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc.
AUM
(in millions)
Three Months Ended
Jun. 30,
Mar. 31,
Jun. 30,
Prior Qtr.
Year-over-Year Qtr.
2020
2020
2019
Change
%
Change
%
Unaffiliated 1
Beginning assets
$
20,244
$
26,264
$
27,506
$
(6,020
)
(23
)
%
$
(7,262
)
(26
)
%
Sales 2
1,490
1,581
1,291
(91
)
(6
)
%
199
15
%
Redemptions
(2,179
)
(3,019
)
(2,441
)
840
28
%
262
11
%
Net exchanges
205
326
303
(121
)
(37
)
%
(98
)
(32
)
%
Net Flows
(484
)
(1,112
)
(847
)
628
56
%
363
43
%
Market action
3,964
(4,908
)
886
8,872
181
%
3,078
347
%
Ending assets
$
23,724
$
20,244
$
27,545
$
3,480
17
%
$
(3,821
)
(14
)
%
Annualized organic growth rate
(9.6
)
%
(16.9
)
%
(12.3
)
%
Annualized redemption rate 3
39.9
%
50.9
%
36.7
%
Institutional
Beginning assets
$
2,427
$
3,096
$
4,053
$
(669
)
(22
)
%
$
(1,626
)
(40
)
%
Sales 2
52
43
54
9
21
%
(2
)
(4
)
%
Redemptions
(202
)
(179
)
(440
)
(23
)
(13
)
%
238
54
%
Net exchanges
22
—
25
22
NM
(3
)
(12
)
%
Net Flows
(128
)
(136
)
(361
)
8
6
%
233
65
%
Market action
698
(533
)
195
1,231
231
%
503
258
%
Ending assets
$
2,997
$
2,427
$
3,887
$
570
23
%
$
(890
)
(23
)
%
Annualized organic growth rate
(21.1
)
%
(17.6
)
%
(35.6
)
%
Annualized redemption rate 3
28.6
%
24.9
%
46.1
%
Wealth Management
Beginning assets
$
33,339
$
40,598
$
40,095
$
(7,259
)
(18
)
%
$
(6,756
)
(17
)
%
Sales 2
649
895
789
(246
)
(27
)
%
(140
)
(18
)
%
Redemptions
(1,259
)
(1,588
)
(1,609
)
329
21
%
350
22
%
Net exchanges
(227
)
(326
)
(328
)
99
30
%
101
31
%
Net Flows
(837
)
(1,019
)
(1,148
)
182
18
%
311
27
%
Market action
5,743
(6,240
)
1,497
11,983
192
%
4,246
284
%
Ending assets
$
38,245
$
33,339
$
40,444
$
4,906
15
%
$
(2,199
)
(5
)
%
Annualized organic growth rate
(10.0
)
%
(10.0
)
%
(11.5
)
%
Annualized redemption rate 3
11.6
%
14.6
%
13.8
%
Consolidated Total
Beginning assets
$
56,010
$
69,958
$
71,654
$
(13,948
)
(20
)
%
$
(15,644
)
(22
)
%
Sales 2
2,191
2,519
2,134
(328
)
(13
)
%
57
3
%
Redemptions
(3,640
)
(4,786
)
(4,490
)
1,146
24
%
850
19
%
Net exchanges
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
Net Flows
(1,449
)
(2,267
)
(2,356
)
818
36
%
907
38
%
Market action
10,405
(11,681
)
2,578
22,086
189
%
7,827
304
%
Ending assets
$
64,966
$
56,010
$
71,876
$
8,956
16
%
$
(6,910
)
(10
)
%
Annualized organic growth rate
(10.3
)
%
(13.0
)
%
(13.2
)
%
Annualized redemption rate 3
22.6
%
28.5
%
24.3
%
__________________________
1
Unaffiliated includes National channel (home office and wholesale), Defined Contribution Investment Only, Registered Investment Advisor and Variable Annuity.
2
Sales consist of gross sales and includes net reinvested dividends, capital gains and investment income.
3
Excludes Money Market.
MorningStar Fund Rankings 1
1 Year
3 Years
5 Years
Funds ranked in top half
48
%
49
%
37
%
Assets ranked in top half
45
%
48
%
38
%
MorningStar Ratings 1
Overall
3 Years
5 Years
Funds with 4/5 stars
28
%
28
%
26
%
Assets with 4/5 stars
41
%
39
%
41
%
____________________________
1
Based on class I share, which reflects the largest concentration of sales and assets.
Three Months Ended
Wealth Management
Jun. 30,
Mar. 31,
Jun. 30,
Prior Qtr.
Year-over-Year Qtr.
(in millions)
2020
2020
2019
Change
%
Change
%
AUA
Ending advisory AUA
$
27,155
$
23,192
$
24,789
$
3,963
17
%
$
2,366
10
%
Ending non-advisory AUA
31,836
28,644
32,641
3,192
11
%
(805
)
(2
)
%
Ending total AUA
58,991
51,836
57,430
7,155
14
%
1,561
3
%
Average advisory AUA 1
$
25,030
$
26,680
$
23,917
$
(1,650
)
(6
)
%
$
1,113
5
%
Average non-advisory AUA 1
30,151
32,488
32,272
(2,337
)
(7
)
%
(2,121
)
(7
)
%
Average AUA 1
55,181
59,168
56,189
(3,987
)
(7
)
%
(1,008
)
(2
)
%
Net new advisory AUA 2
$
189
$
442
$
349
$
(253
)
(57
)
%
$
(160
)
(46
)
%
Net new non-advisory AUA 2, 3
(346
)
(658
)
(747
)
312
47
%
401
54
%
Total net new AUA 2, 3
(157
)
(216
)
(398
)
59
27
%
241
61
%
Annualized advisory AUA growth 4
3.3
%
6.6
%
5.9
%
Annualized AUA growth 4
(1.2
)
%
(1.4
)
%
(2.8
)
%
Advisors and advisor associates
1,317
1,316
1,347
1
—
(30
)
(2
)
%
Avg. trailing 12-month revenue per advisor 5 (in thousands)
$
464
$
462
$
408
$
2
—
$
56
14
%
_________________________
1
Average AUA are calculated as the average of the beginning of month AUA during each reporting period.
2
Net new AUA are calculated as total client deposits and net transfers less client withdrawals. Client deposits
include dividends and interest.
3
Excludes activity related to products held outside of our wealth management platform. These assets represent
less than 10% of total AUA.
4
Annualized growth is calculated as annualized quarterly net new AUA divided by beginning AUA.
5
Production per Advisor is calculated as trailing 12- month Total underwriting and distribution fees less “other”
underwriting and distribution fees divided by the average number of advisors. “Other” underwriting and
distribution fees predominantly includes fees paid by advisors for programs and services.
Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Income
(in thousands, except per share data and margin)
Three Months Ended
Jun. 30,
Mar. 31,
Jun. 30,
Prior Qtr.
Year-over-Year Qtr.
2020
2020
2019
Change
%
Change
%
Revenues:
Investment management fees
$
95,824
$
105,219
$
112,870
$
(9,395
)
(9
)
%
$
(17,046
)
(15
)
%
Underwriting and distribution fees
123,633
136,943
133,495
(13,310
)
(10
)
%
(9,862
)
(7
)
%
Shareholder service fees
20,577
21,571
23,789
(994
)
(5
)
%
(3,212
)
(14
)
%
Total
240,034
263,733
270,154
(23,699
)
(9
)
%
(30,120
)
(11
)
%
Operating expenses:
Distribution1
107,876
120,033
116,477
(12,157
)
(10
)
%
(8,601
)
(7
)
%
Compensation and benefits (including share-based compensation of $12,532, $9,983 and $11,119, respectively)
61,863
58,425
61,876
3,438
6
%
(13
)
—
General and administrative
20,524
18,598
16,037
1,926
10
%
4,487
28
%
Technology
14,237
13,502
16,442
735
5
%
(2,205
)
(13
)
%
Occupancy
4,291
4,709
6,701
(418
)
(9
)
%
(2,410
)
(36
)
%
Marketing and advertising
1,119
1,896
2,399
(777
)
(41
)
%
(1,280
)
(53
)
%
Depreciation
3,209
3,513
5,228
(304
)
(9
)
%
(2,019
)
(39
)
%
Subadvisory fees
3,288
3,666
3,715
(378
)
(10
)
%
(427
)
(11
)
%
Total
216,407
224,342
228,875
(7,935
)
(4
)
%
(12,468
)
(5
)
%
Operating income
23,627
39,391
41,279
(15,764
)
(40
)
%
(17,652
)
(43
)
%
Investment and other income (loss)
15,148
(7,745
)
9,025
22,893
296
%
6,123
68
%
Interest expense
(1,539
)
(1,549
)
(1,552
)
10
1
%
13
1
%
Income before provision for income taxes
37,236
30,097
48,752
7,139
24
%
(11,516
)
(24
)
%
Provision for income taxes
9,412
9,633
14,190
(221
)
(2
)
%
(4,778
)
(34
)
%
Net income
27,824
20,464
34,562
7,360
36
%
(6,738
)
(19
)
%
Net income (loss) attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests
3,000
(1,522
)
614
4,522
297
%
2,386
389
%
Net income attributable to Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc.
$
24,824
$
21,986
$
33,948
$
2,838
13
%
$
(9,124
)
(27
)
%
Net income per share, basic and diluted:
$
0.38
$
0.32
$
0.45
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic and diluted
65,488
67,675
74,694
Operating margin
9.8
%
14.9
%
15.3
%
1Distribution expense
Unaffiliated
20,587
23,624
25,242
Wealth Management
87,289
96,409
91,235
$
107,876
$
120,033
$
116,477
Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Income
(in thousands, except per share data and margin)
Six Months Ended
Jun. 30,
Jun. 30,
2020
2019
Change
%
Revenues:
Investment management fees
$
201,043
$
222,632
$
(21,589
)
(10
)
%
Underwriting and distribution fees
260,576
259,740
836
—
Shareholder service fees
42,148
47,192
(5,044
)
(11
)
%
Total
503,767
529,564
(25,797
)
(5
)
%
Operating expenses:
Distribution1
227,909
226,271
1,638
1
%
Compensation and benefits (including share-based compensation of $22,515 and $23,892, respectively)
120,288
126,719
(6,431
)
(5
)
%
General and administrative
39,122
30,741
8,381
27
%
Technology
27,739
32,750
(5,011
)
(15
)
%
Occupancy
9,000
13,416
(4,416
)
(33
)
%
Marketing and advertising
3,015
4,363
(1,348
)
(31
)
%
Depreciation
6,722
11,229
(4,507
)
(40
)
%
Subadvisory fees
6,954
7,272
(318
)
(4
)
%
Total
440,749
452,761
(12,012
)
(3
)
%
Operating income
63,018
76,803
(13,785
)
(18
)
%
Investment and other income
7,403
18,478
(11,075
)
(60
)
%
Interest expense
(3,088
)
(3,100
)
12
—
Income before provision for income taxes
67,333
92,181
(24,848
)
(27
)
%
Provision for income taxes
19,045
24,861
(5,816
)
(23
)
%
Net income
48,288
67,320
(19,032
)
(28
)
%
Net income attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests
1,478
1,318
160
12
%
Net income attributable to Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc.
$
46,810
$
66,002
$
(19,192
)
(29
)
%
Net income per share, basic and diluted:
$
0.70
$
0.87
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic and diluted
66,581
75,492
Operating margin
12.5
%
14.5
%
1Distribution expense
Unaffiliated
44,211
49,258
Wealth Management
183,698
177,013
$
227,909
$
226,271
Underwriting and distribution fees
(in thousands)
For the three months ended Jun. 30, 2020
Unaffiliated
Wealth Management
Total
Advisory fees
$
—
$
72,534
$
72,534
Service and distribution fees
13,670
13,600
27,270
Sales commissions
373
15,034
15,407
Other revenues
91
8,331
8,422
Total underwriting and distribution fees
$
14,134
$
109,499
$
123,633
For the three months ended Mar. 31, 2020
Unaffiliated
Wealth Management
Total
Advisory fees
$
—
$
77,118
$
77,118
Service and distribution fees
15,276
14,589
29,865
Sales commissions
451
20,657
21,108
Other revenues
135
8,717
8,852
Total underwriting and distribution fees
$
15,862
$
121,081
$
136,943
For the three months ended Jun. 30, 2019
Unaffiliated
Wealth Management
Total
Advisory fees
$
—
$
70,220
$
70,220
Service and distribution fees
16,615
16,041
32,656
Sales commissions
493
20,794
21,287
Other revenues
83
9,249
9,332
Total underwriting and distribution fees
$
17,191
$
116,304
$
133,495
For the six months ended Jun. 30, 2020
Unaffiliated
Wealth Management
Total
Advisory fees
$
—
$
149,652
$
149,652
Service and distribution fees
28,946
28,189
57,135
Sales commissions
824
35,691
36,515
Other revenues
226
17,048
17,274
Total underwriting and distribution fees
$
29,996
$
230,580
$
260,576
For the six months ended Jun. 30, 2019
Unaffiliated
Wealth Management
Total
Advisory fees
$
—
$
135,450
$
135,450
Service and distribution fees
33,081
31,445
64,526
Sales commissions
935
40,416
41,351
Other revenues
175
18,238
18,413
Total underwriting and distribution fees
$
34,191
$
225,549
$
259,740
Unaudited Condensed Balance Sheet
(in thousands)
Jun. 30,
Dec. 31,
2020
2019
Assets
Cash & cash equivalents (unrestricted)
$
156,710
$
151,815
Investment securities
619,052
688,346
Other assets
212,443
245,572
Property and equipment, net
31,928
34,726
Goodwill and intangible assets
145,869
145,869
Total assets
$
1,166,002
$
1,266,328
Liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interests and equity
Short-term notes payable
$
94,962
$
—
Long-term debt
—
94,926
Other liabilities
278,480
343,300
Redeemable noncontrolling interests
25,857
19,205
Total stockholders’ equity
766,703
808,897
Liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interests and equity
$
1,166,002
$
1,266,328
Shares outstanding
65,174
68,847
Unaudited Condensed Cash Flow
(in thousands)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
Jun. 30,
Mar. 31,
Jun. 30,
Jun. 30,
Jun. 30,
2020
2020
2019
2020
2019
Cash provided by (used in):
Operating activities
$
(526
)
$
29,276
$
40,644
$
28,750
$
23,147
Investing activities
20,430
27,694
9,946
48,124
(3,987
)
Financing activities
(32,123
)
(69,371
)
(53,605
)
(101,494
)
(113,118
)
Net change during period
$
(12,219
)
$
(12,401
)
$
(3,015
)
$
(24,620
)
$
(93,958
)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
Jun. 30,
Mar. 31,
Jun. 30,
Jun. 30,
Jun. 30,
(in thousands, except number of shares)
2020
2020
2019
2020
2019
Shares repurchased
Number of shares
1,468,367
3,807,438
2,142,894
5,275,805
4,369,219
Total cost
$
18,061
$
53,939
$
36,824
$
72,000
$
75,963
Dividend paid
Rate per share
$
0.25
$
0.25
$
0.25
$
0.50
$
0.50
Total paid
$
16,528
$
17,119
$
18,840
$
33,647
$
38,188
Capital returned to stockholders
$
34,589
$
71,058
$
55,664
$
105,647
$
114,151
Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Please invest carefully.
