Waddell & Reed Financial : Ivy Expands Distribution Leadership Team

Industry veteran named Head of Intermediary Distribution

Ivy Distributors, Inc. (IDI) has added breadth and experience to its sales leadership with the appointment of industry veteran Joseph Moran as Senior Vice President, Head of Intermediary Distribution.

Moran brings more than 20 years of experience across a range of channels at key firms. He begins his new role Sept. 4, 2018, and will be responsible for driving the strategic direction, growth, profitability and performance of IDI’s broker-dealer distribution channel. He will have management responsibility for national channel sales, headed by National Sales Manager Marlene Alexander, and for key accounts, led by the Heads of National Accounts Stacy Albin and Anna Barnes.

“Joe’s appointment aligns with our recent proactive steps to restructure and effectively resource our distribution team as we pursue a more diversified asset flow and AUM profile across all distribution channels,” said Amy Scupham, president of Ivy Distributors, Inc. “Our focus is squarely on meeting the unique needs of each of our clients as we work to increase market share, efficiency and ongoing service.”

Along with Moran, IDI’s sales leadership team is filled out by Grant Cleghorn, who heads the Professional Buyers Group, including institutional sales and consultant relations, Registered Investment Advisor (RIA), Defined Contribution Investment Only (DCIO) sales, and insurance sales.

Moran joins Ivy from the Dreyfus Corporation, where he was Head of Sales, as well as Executive Vice President of BNY Mellon Investment Management. He was responsible for overseeing distribution of the Dreyfus retail mutual fund family across North America, including the management of Strategic Accounts and Intermediary Sales, as well as key support functions such as business development and client engagement. During his tenure, he also previously served as Head of Intermediary Sales for BNY Mellon Investment Management, overseeing a group in the RIA, Private Bank, Bank Trust, Multi-Family Office and Intermediary Retail space.

Prior to that, he worked with Oppenheimer Funds, where he headed Wealth Management distribution and was responsible for the growth and development of the RIA and the private bank channels. He also spent 14 years at DWS Investments / Deutsche Asset Management, where he held a series of progressive sales management leadership positions and ultimately led its Financial Institutions Group.

