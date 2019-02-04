Waddell & Reed, Inc. : Boosts Technology Platform

As it advances initiatives to build a stronger technology platform for
its affiliated advisors, Waddell & Reed, Inc. recently signed an
agreement with Refinitiv (formerly the Financial and Risk business of
Thomson Reuters) to deploy the Thomson ONE advisor desktop solution as
the first of many steps toward streamlining advisors’ experience and
technology access.
Thomson ONE is an industry-leading application that will connect through
one desktop solution several of the firm’s existing financial services
technology partners – including Albridge Solutions, eMoney, Envestnet
and Pershing NetX360 – along with new providers that the firm
anticipates announcing later this year.
“Adding Thomson ONE is an important step for our advisors, as it creates
the hub that brings all of our data and tools together in a desktop
workspace,” said Shawn Mihal, president of Waddell & Reed, Inc. “It
provides easy, single-sign-on access, simplifies technology
connectivity, integrates client data in one place and allows advisors to
focus on what they do best: managing client relationships and building
their practice.”
Mihal noted that this is the first of many steps in the strategic
evolution of the Waddell & Reed broker-dealer, as announced
in November, collectively focused on technological enhancements, product
expansion and broadening advisor support as the firm moves toward an
industry-standard model. The broker-dealer is one of the pioneers of the
planning industry, founded more than 80 years ago, and today is a
subsidiary of parent firm Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR).
“Improving the advisor experience and delivering seamless integration
across multiple applications has become a growing challenge for many
firms,” said Marika Vilen, global head of Advisor Solutions at
Refinitiv. “We are very excited to partner with Waddell & Reed to help
improve advisor productivity and provide their advisors with our
industry-leading desktop solution. Combined with Waddell & Reed’s
technology partners, we look forward to helping advisors provide greater
insights to their client relationships as well as enhance recruitment
and retention for Waddell & Reed.”
Ultimately, the deployment of Thomson ONE not only brings access to a
range of data and services -- including client, product, processing,
even compensation – but also is scalable, allowing the capture of added
applications in the future.
“We’re aggressively looking forward as we identify ways to enhance,
simplify and integrate our business operations,” said Mihal. “Our goal
is to not only directly support our skilled network of advisors -- while
attracting other like-minded, experienced advisors -- but also to help
them build their businesses the way they think best, supported by
effective, simple technology and access to the information they need
every day.”
Thomson ONE is an integrated front-to-back office workflow solution
widely utilized by wealth firms in North America. It gives wealth
advisors the depth and breadth of news, research, and data they need to
build, reinforce, and strengthen client relationships. Learn about
Thomson ONE here.
About Waddell & Reed
Founded in 1937, Waddell & Reed, Inc. is one of the oldest financial
planning firms in the U.S., providing total planning services to clients
throughout the United States through a network of independent financial
advisors. It is a subsidiary of Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:
WDR).
