Waddell & Reed, Inc. : Connects Advisors, Clients Through Texting

Financial advisors associated with Waddell & Reed, Inc. can now
communicate with their clients through text messages, the latest action
by the broker-dealer to advance the technology, support systems and
overall experience for its affiliated advisors.
Waddell & Reed, Inc. this month unveiled MyRepChat™, a text capture
program for mobile and desktop use, to its network of more than 1,400
advisors and associate advisors. Through the MyRepChat app, advisors can
text with clients, manage, schedule and track messages, send
out-of-office responses, integrate messaging with their CRM (customer
relationship management) system, and add an optional voice feature that
facilitates the initiation and reception of calls through the app.
“We want to help advisors communicate and interact with clients
conveniently, and in the way many clients like to engage,” said Shawn
Mihal, president of Waddell & Reed, Inc. “It’s efficient, simple and
supportive of the advisor/client relationship. Most important, the app
facilitates the capture and tracking of messaging in compliance with
regulatory requirements.”
The addition of texting rounds out a broader set of digital
communications capabilities enabling advisors affiliated with Waddell &
Reed to easily reach their clients -- part of the firm’s initiative to
continually enhance the advisor experience. The firm recently heightened
its email, social media and personalized web functionality through the FMG
Suite platform. Advisors have access to a robust content library,
pre-approved email content, mobile optimized websites, and can tailor
communications to their business needs. Waddell & Reed also offers
set-up, training and strategy support provided by an internal team.
“Many clients are more comfortable with texting and digital interaction,
so we want to be where they are and reach them where they want to be
reached,” said Mihal.
Waddell & Reed worked with software entity ionlake, which built
MyRepChat, to make texting available to affiliated advisors. All text
messages are processed through the firm’s electronic communications
surveillance tools for review and retention, according to regulatory
requirements. In the recent past, broker-dealers have been hesitant to
permit texting among advisors and clients, given regulatory barriers. In
2017, the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) released new
guidance on text messaging communications, noting that a firm “must
first ensure that it can retain records of those communications.” New
tracking services have made texting more feasible, though not all firms
have made it available.
“Regulation is adapting to the changing environment,” said Elizabeth
Hansen, Chief Compliance Officer for Waddell & Reed, Inc. “It’s
something we stay in tune with constantly, as our goal is to help
advisors be accessible and available to clients while remaining aware
and accountable.”
Mihal noted that allowing texting is another step in the strategic
evolution of the Waddell & Reed broker-dealer, focused on improving its
advisor experience through technological enhancements, product expansion
and broadening support as the firm moves toward an industry-standard
model. The broker-dealer is one of the pioneers of the planning
industry, founded more than 80 years ago, and today is a subsidiary of
parent firm Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR).
Earlier this year, Waddell & Reed signed an agreement with Refinitiv
(formerly the Financial and Risk business of Thomson Reuters) to deploy
the Thomson ONE advisor desktop solution to help streamline advisors’
experience and technology access. Thomson ONE will connect through one
desktop solution several of the firm’s existing financial services
technology partners, along with new providers that the firm anticipates
announcing later this year.
About Waddell & Reed
Founded in 1937, Waddell & Reed, Inc. is one of the oldest financial
planning firms in the U.S., providing total planning services to clients
throughout the United States through a network of independent financial
advisors. It is a subsidiary of Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:
WDR).
