Monteverde & Associates PC Launches an Investigation Regarding the Following Transaction

NEW YORK, June 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Juan Monteverde, founder and managing partner at Monteverde & Associates PC, a national securities firm headquartered at the Empire State Building in New York City, is investigating:

Rudolph Technologies, Inc. ( RTEC ) ("Rudolph") regarding its sale to Nanometrics Incorporated ("Nano"). Under the terms of the agreement, each share of Rudolph common stock will be converted into the right to receive 0.8042 shares of Nano common stock. Click here for more information: https://www.monteverdelaw.com/case/rudolph-technologies-inc . It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.

Monteverde & Associates PC is a national class action securities and consumer litigation law firm that has recovered millions of dollars and is committed to protecting shareholders and consumers from corporate wrongdoing. Monteverde & Associates lawyers have significant experience litigating Mergers & Acquisitions and Securities Class Actions, whereby they protect investors by recovering money and remedying corporate misconduct. Mr. Monteverde, who leads the legal team at the firm, has been recognized by Super Lawyers as a Rising Star in Securities Litigation in 2013, 2017-2019 an award given to less than 2.5% of attorneys in a particular field. He has also been selected by Martindale-Hubbell as a 2017 and 2018 Top Rated Lawyer.

If you own common stock in any of the above listed companies and wish to obtain additional information and protect your investments free of charge, please visit our website or contact Juan E. Monteverde, Esq. either via e-mail at jmonteverde@monteverdelaw.com or by telephone at (212) 971-1341.

