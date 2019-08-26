Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Wageworks Inc    WAGE

WAGEWORKS INC

(WAGE)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Wageworks : Trinseo Set to Join S&P SmallCap 600

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/26/2019 | 07:02pm EDT

NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) will replace WageWorks Inc. (NYSE:WAGE) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the open of trading on Friday, August 30.  S&P MidCap 400 constituent HealthEquity Inc. (NASD:HQY) is acquiring WageWorks in a transaction expected to be completed on or about that date pending final conditions.

Trinseo manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products. Headquartered in Berwyn, PA, the company will be added to the S&P SmallCap 600 GICS (Global Industry Classification Standard) Commodity Chemicals Sub-Industry index.

Following is a summary of the change:

S&P SMALLCAP 600 INDEX – August 30, 2019


COMPANY

GICS ECONOMIC SECTOR

GICS SUB-INDUSTRY

ADDED

Trinseo

Materials

Commodity Chemicals

DELETED

WageWorks

Industrials

Human Resources & Employment Services

For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.com

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has become home to over 1,000,000 indices across the spectrum of asset classes that have helped define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

S&P Dow Jones Indices
index_services@spglobal.com

Media Inquiries
spdji.comms@spglobal.com

Index Governance Inquiries
IGCC@spglobal.com

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trinseo-set-to-join-sp-smallcap-600-300907204.html

SOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WAGEWORKS INC
07:02pWAGEWORKS : Trinseo Set to Join S&P SmallCap 600
PR
08/08WAGEWORKS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Resu..
AQ
08/08WAGEWORKS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD D..
AQ
08/08MOORE KUEHN, PLLC : Encourages Vical Incorporated (VICL), ASV Holdings, Inc. (AS..
PR
07/30WAGEWORKS, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (f..
AQ
07/25WageWorks Launches Preferred Broker Program
GL
06/28Monteverde & Associates PC Launches an Investigation Regarding the Following ..
PR
06/28WAGEWORKS : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06/28WAGEWORKS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD D..
AQ
06/27WAGEWORKS, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Amendments to Arti..
AQ
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group