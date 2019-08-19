Wai Kee : 8/19/2019, Announcement of Interim Results for the six months ended 30th June, 2019 (Download)
WAI KEE HOLDINGS LIMITED
(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 610)
ANNOUNCEMENT OF INTERIM RESULTS
FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30TH JUNE, 2019
Financial Performance Highlights
Revenue
HK$3,738 million
Profit attributable to owners of the Company
HK$398 million
Basic earnings per share
HK50.14 cents
Interim dividend per share
HK8 cents
Equity attributable to owners of the Company per share
HK$10.09
RESULTS
The board of directors (the "Board") of Wai Kee Holdings Limited (the "Company") announces the unaudited results of the Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group") for the six months ended 30th June,
2019 as follows:
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30TH JUNE, 2019
Six months ended
30th June,
2019
2018
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Notes
HK$'000
HK$'000
Revenue from goods and services
3
3,738,115
3,380,544
Cost of sales
(3,367,956)
(2,903,529)
________________________
________________________
Gross profit
370,159
477,015
Other income
5
41,859
33,859
Other gains and losses
6
23,139
(46,015)
Selling and distribution costs
(45,007)
(47,499)
Administrative expenses
(221,068)
(208,591)
Finance costs
7
(37,437)
(37,340)
Share of results of associates
375,917
336,331
Share of results of joint ventures
(2,309)
3,291
________________________
________________________
Profit before tax
8
505,253
511,051
Income tax expense
9
(45,205)
(52,547)
________________________
________________________
Profit for the period
460,048
458,504
________________________
________________________
________________________
________________________
Profit for the period attributable to:
Owners of the Company
397,660
358,376
Non-controlling interests
62,388
100,128
________________________
________________________
460,048
458,504
________________________
________________________
________________________
________________________
HK cents
HK cents
Earnings per share
11
- Basic
50.14
45.19
________________________
________________________
________________________
________________________
- Diluted
50.14
45.17
________________________
________________________
________________________
________________________
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30TH JUNE, 2019
Six months ended 30th June,
20192018
(Unaudited) (Unaudited)
HK$'000HK$'000
Profit for the period
460,048
458,504
________________________
________________________
Other comprehensive (expense) income
Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss:
Exchange differences arising on translation of foreign operations
(237)
(1,913)
Share of translation reserves of associates
7,273
(45,239)
Share of translation reserves of joint ventures
(374)
-
________________________
________________________
Other comprehensive income (expense) for the period
6,662
(47,152)
________________________
________________________
Total comprehensive income for the period
466,710
411,352
________________________
________________________
________________________
________________________
Total comprehensive income for the period attributable to:
Owners of the Company
404,256
312,095
Non-controlling interests
62,454
99,257
________________________
________________________
466,710
411,352
________________________
________________________
________________________
________________________
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION AT 30TH JUNE, 2019
30th June,
31st December,
2019
2018
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
Notes
HK$'000
HK$'000
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
211,330
307,714
Right-of-use assets
74,656
-
Intangible assets
232,860
254,557
Goodwill
29,838
29,838
Interests in associates
7,485,145
7,391,059
Interests in joint ventures
262,970
268,124
Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss
("FVTPL")
43,048
80,125
Other financial asset at amortised cost
38,025
38,654
________________________
________________________
8,377,872
8,370,071
________________________
________________________
Current assets
Inventories
98,903
97,775
Debtors, deposits and prepayments
12
496,441
551,621
Contract assets
13
1,631,161
1,672,750
Amounts due from associates
10,879
11,201
Loans to joint ventures
19,777
22,020
Amount due from a joint venture
2,027
-
Amounts due from other partners of joint operations
246,315
212,994
Tax recoverable
6,545
13,135
Financial assets at FVTPL
97,856
102,588
Cash held on behalf of customers
46,546
744
Pledged bank deposits
65,317
2,336
Time deposits with original maturity of not
less than three months
320,000
284,400
Bank balances and cash
2,024,846
1,526,070
________________________
________________________
5,066,613
4,497,634
________________________
________________________
Current liabilities
Creditors and accrued charges
14
2,491,333
2,428,595
Contract liabilities
917,619
566,355
Amounts due to associates
18,791
17,686
Amounts due to joint ventures
1,236
1,236
Amounts due to other partners of joint operations
2,011
2,691
Amounts due to non-controlling shareholders
3,359
3,359
Lease liabilities
36,074
-
Tax liabilities
143,063
128,738
Bank loans
240,264
327,250
Bonds
76,794
-
________________________
________________________
3,930,544
3,475,910
________________________
________________________
Net current assets
1,136,069
1,021,724
________________________
________________________
Total assets less current liabilities
9,513,941
9,391,795
________________________
________________________
30th June,
31st December,
2019
2018
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
HK$'000
HK$'000
Non-current liabilities
Payable for extraction right
218,076
258,227
Provision for rehabilitation costs
20,924
20,354
Deferred tax liabilities
5,750
5,750
Obligations in excess of interests in associates
16,472
14,416
Obligations in excess of interests in joint ventures
6,460
4,853
Amount due to an associate
2,399
3,192
Lease liabilities
37,518
-
Bank loans
630,350
672,000
Bonds
135,447
219,869
________________________
________________________
1,073,396
1,198,661
________________________
________________________
Net assets
8,440,545
8,193,134
________________________
________________________
________________________
________________________
Capital and reserves
Share capital
79,312
79,312
Share premium and reserves
7,926,226
7,707,733
________________________
________________________
Equity attributable to owners of the Company
8,005,538
7,787,045
Non-controlling interests
435,007
406,089
________________________
________________________
Total equity
8,440,545
8,193,134
________________________
________________________
________________________
________________________
Notes:
BASIS OF PREPARATION
The condensed consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with Hong Kong Accounting Standard 34 "Interim Financial Reporting" issued by the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants ("HKICPA") as well as with the applicable disclosure requirements of Appendix 16 to the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities (the "Listing Rules") on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange").
SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES
The condensed consolidated financial statements have been prepared on the historical cost basis except for certain financial instruments, which are measured at fair values.
Other than changes in accounting policies resulting from application of new and amendments to Hong Kong Financial Reporting Standards ("HKFRSs"), the accounting policies and methods of computation used in the condensed consolidated financial statements for the six months ended 30th June, 2019 are the same as those followed in the preparation of the consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31st December, 2018.
