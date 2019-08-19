Wai Kee : 8/19/2019, Announcement of Interim Results for the six months ended 30th June, 2019 (Download)

Log in
WAI KEE HOLDINGS LTD.

(0610)
Wai Kee : 8/19/2019, Announcement of Interim Results for the six months ended 30th June, 2019

08/19/2019

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

WAI KEE HOLDINGS LIMITED

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 610)

ANNOUNCEMENT OF INTERIM RESULTS

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30TH JUNE, 2019

Financial Performance Highlights

Revenue

HK$3,738 million

Profit attributable to owners of the Company

HK$398 million

Basic earnings per share

HK50.14 cents

Interim dividend per share

HK8 cents

Equity attributable to owners of the Company per share

HK$10.09

1

RESULTS

The board of directors (the "Board") of Wai Kee Holdings Limited (the "Company") announces the unaudited results of the Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group") for the six months ended 30th June,

2019 as follows:

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30TH JUNE, 2019

Six months ended

30th June,

2019

2018

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

Notes

HK$'000

HK$'000

Revenue from goods and services

3

3,738,115

3,380,544

Cost of sales

(3,367,956)

(2,903,529)

________________________

________________________

Gross profit

370,159

477,015

Other income

5

41,859

33,859

Other gains and losses

6

23,139

(46,015)

Selling and distribution costs

(45,007)

(47,499)

Administrative expenses

(221,068)

(208,591)

Finance costs

7

(37,437)

(37,340)

Share of results of associates

375,917

336,331

Share of results of joint ventures

(2,309)

3,291

________________________

________________________

Profit before tax

8

505,253

511,051

Income tax expense

9

(45,205)

(52,547)

________________________

________________________

Profit for the period

460,048

458,504

________________________

________________________

________________________

________________________

Profit for the period attributable to:

Owners of the Company

397,660

358,376

Non-controlling interests

62,388

100,128

________________________

________________________

460,048

458,504

________________________

________________________

________________________

________________________

HK cents

HK cents

Earnings per share

11

- Basic

50.14

45.19

________________________

________________________

________________________

________________________

- Diluted

50.14

45.17

________________________

________________________

________________________

________________________

2

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30TH JUNE, 2019

Six months ended 30th June,

20192018

(Unaudited) (Unaudited)

HK$'000HK$'000

Profit for the period

460,048

458,504

________________________

________________________

Other comprehensive (expense) income

Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss:

Exchange differences arising on translation of foreign operations

(237)

(1,913)

Share of translation reserves of associates

7,273

(45,239)

Share of translation reserves of joint ventures

(374)

-

________________________

________________________

Other comprehensive income (expense) for the period

6,662

(47,152)

________________________

________________________

Total comprehensive income for the period

466,710

411,352

________________________

________________________

________________________

________________________

Total comprehensive income for the period attributable to:

Owners of the Company

404,256

312,095

Non-controlling interests

62,454

99,257

________________________

________________________

466,710

411,352

________________________

________________________

________________________

________________________

3

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION AT 30TH JUNE, 2019

30th June,

31st December,

2019

2018

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

Notes

HK$'000

HK$'000

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

211,330

307,714

Right-of-use assets

74,656

-

Intangible assets

232,860

254,557

Goodwill

29,838

29,838

Interests in associates

7,485,145

7,391,059

Interests in joint ventures

262,970

268,124

Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss

("FVTPL")

43,048

80,125

Other financial asset at amortised cost

38,025

38,654

________________________

________________________

8,377,872

8,370,071

________________________

________________________

Current assets

Inventories

98,903

97,775

Debtors, deposits and prepayments

12

496,441

551,621

Contract assets

13

1,631,161

1,672,750

Amounts due from associates

10,879

11,201

Loans to joint ventures

19,777

22,020

Amount due from a joint venture

2,027

-

Amounts due from other partners of joint operations

246,315

212,994

Tax recoverable

6,545

13,135

Financial assets at FVTPL

97,856

102,588

Cash held on behalf of customers

46,546

744

Pledged bank deposits

65,317

2,336

Time deposits with original maturity of not

less than three months

320,000

284,400

Bank balances and cash

2,024,846

1,526,070

________________________

________________________

5,066,613

4,497,634

________________________

________________________

Current liabilities

Creditors and accrued charges

14

2,491,333

2,428,595

Contract liabilities

917,619

566,355

Amounts due to associates

18,791

17,686

Amounts due to joint ventures

1,236

1,236

Amounts due to other partners of joint operations

2,011

2,691

Amounts due to non-controlling shareholders

3,359

3,359

Lease liabilities

36,074

-

Tax liabilities

143,063

128,738

Bank loans

240,264

327,250

Bonds

76,794

-

________________________

________________________

3,930,544

3,475,910

________________________

________________________

Net current assets

1,136,069

1,021,724

________________________

________________________

Total assets less current liabilities

9,513,941

9,391,795

________________________

________________________

4

30th June,

31st December,

2019

2018

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

HK$'000

HK$'000

Non-current liabilities

Payable for extraction right

218,076

258,227

Provision for rehabilitation costs

20,924

20,354

Deferred tax liabilities

5,750

5,750

Obligations in excess of interests in associates

16,472

14,416

Obligations in excess of interests in joint ventures

6,460

4,853

Amount due to an associate

2,399

3,192

Lease liabilities

37,518

-

Bank loans

630,350

672,000

Bonds

135,447

219,869

________________________

________________________

1,073,396

1,198,661

________________________

________________________

Net assets

8,440,545

8,193,134

________________________

________________________

________________________

________________________

Capital and reserves

Share capital

79,312

79,312

Share premium and reserves

7,926,226

7,707,733

________________________

________________________

Equity attributable to owners of the Company

8,005,538

7,787,045

Non-controlling interests

435,007

406,089

________________________

________________________

Total equity

8,440,545

8,193,134

________________________

________________________

________________________

________________________

Notes:

  1. BASIS OF PREPARATION
    The condensed consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with Hong Kong Accounting Standard 34 "Interim Financial Reporting" issued by the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants ("HKICPA") as well as with the applicable disclosure requirements of Appendix 16 to the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities (the "Listing Rules") on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange").
  2. SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES
    The condensed consolidated financial statements have been prepared on the historical cost basis except for certain financial instruments, which are measured at fair values.
    Other than changes in accounting policies resulting from application of new and amendments to Hong Kong Financial Reporting Standards ("HKFRSs"), the accounting policies and methods of computation used in the condensed consolidated financial statements for the six months ended 30th June, 2019 are the same as those followed in the preparation of the consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31st December, 2018.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Wai Kee Holdings Ltd. published this content on 19 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2019 15:11:05 UTC
