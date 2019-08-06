Wai Kee : 8/6/2019, Date of Board Meeting (Download)

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

WAI KEE HOLDINGS LIMITED

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock code: 610)

DATE OF BOARD MEETING

The board of directors (the "Board") of Wai Kee Holdings Limited (the "Company") hereby announces that a meeting of the Board of the Company will be held at Unit 1103, 11th Floor, East Ocean Centre, 98 Granville Road, Tsimshatsui, Kowloon, Hong Kong on Monday, 19th August, 2019 for the purpose of, among other matters, announcing the interim results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the six months ended 30th June, 2019.

Hong Kong, 6th August, 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises three executive directors, namely Mr. William Zen Wei Pao, Mr. Derek Zen Wei Peu and Miss Anriena Chiu Wai Yee, two non-executive directors, namely Mr. Brian Cheng Chi Ming and Mr. Ho Gilbert Chi Hang, and three independent non-executive directors, namely Dr. Steve Wong Che Ming, Mr. Samuel Wan Siu Kau and Mr. Francis Wong Man Chung.