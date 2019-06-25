WAIR HLDG : Waitr's Chris Meaux Wins Entrepreneur of the Year Award for Gulf Coast Area

Food Delivery Service Company CEO Joins Elite List

Chris Meaux, founder and CEO of Waitr, the popular on-demand restaurant delivery service, has won the 2019 Entrepreneur of the Year Award in the Gulf Coast area. The award, presented by Ernst & Young, LLP, recognizes entrepreneurs who are excelling in areas such as innovation, financial performance and personal commitment to their businesses and communities, while also transforming our world.

Meaux was selected by an independent panel of judges, and the award was presented at a special ceremony on June 21 in Houston.

“It’s truly an honor to be chosen for this prominent award among all of the successful entrepreneurs, said Meaux. “It affirms what I’ve always believed, we are building something truly remarkable here. I share this award with our many talented team members all over the country that I am fortunate to work with. This wouldn’t have been possible without their efforts.”

Meaux has overseen Waitr’s rapid growth in the restaurant delivery sector since the company’s launch six years ago. In the past year alone, Waitr went public after Tilman Fertitta’s Landcadia Holdings purchased the company. Since that time, Waitr completed the acquisition of Bite Squad, effectively doubling its size.

Waitr grew revenue more than 200% in 2018. Along with Bite Squad, the combined companies partner with over 24,000 restaurants in 700 cities throughout the United States.

Since 1986, EY has honored entrepreneurs whose ingenuity, spirit of innovation and discipline have driven their companies’ success, transformed their industries and made a positive impact on their communities. Now in its 33rd year, the program has honored the inspirational leadership of such entrepreneurs as Howard Schultz of Starbucks, J.W. “Bill” Marriott, Jr. of Marriott International, Reid Hoffman and Jeff Weiner of LinkedIn, and Jodi Berg of Vitamix.

As a Gulf Coast Area award winner, Meaux is now eligible for consideration for the Entrepreneur of the Year 2019 National Awards. Award winners in several national categories, as well as the Entrepreneur of the Year National Overall Award winner, will be announced at the Entrepreneur of the Year National Awards gala in Palm Springs, California, in November.

Founded in 2013 and based in Lake Charles, Louisiana, Waitr is a leader in on-demand food ordering and delivery. Waitr, along with recently acquired food delivery company Bite Squad, connects local restaurants to hungry diners in underserved U.S. markets. Together they are the most convenient way to discover, order and receive great food from the best local restaurants and national chains.

