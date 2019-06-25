Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  WAIR HLDG    WTRH

WAIR HLDG

(WTRH)
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

WAIR HLDG : Waitr's Chris Meaux Wins Entrepreneur of the Year Award for Gulf Coast Area

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/25/2019 | 09:10am EDT

Food Delivery Service Company CEO Joins Elite List

Chris Meaux, founder and CEO of Waitr, the popular on-demand restaurant delivery service, has won the 2019 Entrepreneur of the Year Award in the Gulf Coast area. The award, presented by Ernst & Young, LLP, recognizes entrepreneurs who are excelling in areas such as innovation, financial performance and personal commitment to their businesses and communities, while also transforming our world.

Meaux was selected by an independent panel of judges, and the award was presented at a special ceremony on June 21 in Houston.

“It’s truly an honor to be chosen for this prominent award among all of the successful entrepreneurs, said Meaux. “It affirms what I’ve always believed, we are building something truly remarkable here. I share this award with our many talented team members all over the country that I am fortunate to work with. This wouldn’t have been possible without their efforts.”

Meaux has overseen Waitr’s rapid growth in the restaurant delivery sector since the company’s launch six years ago. In the past year alone, Waitr went public after Tilman Fertitta’s Landcadia Holdings purchased the company. Since that time, Waitr completed the acquisition of Bite Squad, effectively doubling its size.

Waitr grew revenue more than 200% in 2018. Along with Bite Squad, the combined companies partner with over 24,000 restaurants in 700 cities throughout the United States.

Since 1986, EY has honored entrepreneurs whose ingenuity, spirit of innovation and discipline have driven their companies’ success, transformed their industries and made a positive impact on their communities. Now in its 33rd year, the program has honored the inspirational leadership of such entrepreneurs as Howard Schultz of Starbucks, J.W. “Bill” Marriott, Jr. of Marriott International, Reid Hoffman and Jeff Weiner of LinkedIn, and Jodi Berg of Vitamix.

As a Gulf Coast Area award winner, Meaux is now eligible for consideration for the Entrepreneur of the Year 2019 National Awards. Award winners in several national categories, as well as the Entrepreneur of the Year National Overall Award winner, will be announced at the Entrepreneur of the Year National Awards gala in Palm Springs, California, in November.

Founded in 2013 and based in Lake Charles, Louisiana, Waitr is a leader in on-demand food ordering and delivery. Waitr, along with recently acquired food delivery company Bite Squad, connects local restaurants to hungry diners in underserved U.S. markets. Together they are the most convenient way to discover, order and receive great food from the best local restaurants and national chains.

www.waitrapp.com


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WAIR HLDG
09:10aWAIR HLDG : Waitr's Chris Meaux Wins Entrepreneur of the Year Award for Gulf Coa..
BU
06/12WAIR HLDG : Waitr Holdings Announces Promotion of Adam Price to Chief Operating ..
BU
05/21WAIR HLDG : Waitr Holdings to Attend Upcoming Conferences
BU
05/21WAITR HOLDINGS INC. : Announces Closing of Follow-on Public Offering
BU
05/17WAITR HOLDINGS INC. : Announces Pricing of Follow-on Public Offering
BU
05/16WAITR HOLDINGS INC. : Announces Launch of Follow-on Public Offering
BU
05/08WAIR HLDG : Waitr Holdings Reports Fiscal 2019 First Quarter Results
BU
04/24WAIR HLDG : Waitr Holdings Appoints Sue Collyns to Board of Directors
BU
04/18WAIR HLDG : Waitr Holdings to Report First Quarter 2019 Results on May 8, 2019
BU
03/07WAIR HLDG : Waitr Holdings Reports Record Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Fina..
BU
More news
Chart WAIR HLDG
Duration : Period :
WAIR HLDG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About