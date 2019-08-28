Log in
WAIR HLDG

(WTRH)
WAITR INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Waitr Holdings Inc. for Possible Securities Fraud - WTRH

08/28/2019 | 07:38pm EDT

Former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq., a partner at the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”), announces that KSF has commenced an investigation into Waitr Holdings Inc. (NasdaqGS: WTRH).

KSF is investigating whether Waitr and certain insiders and entities associated with the Company made materially false statements in connection with its going public transaction, its Secondary Offering and in connection with the partial stock based acquisition of Bite Squad.

If you purchased or acquired Waitr shares and have suffered losses, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-wtrh/ to learn more.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include the former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and consumer class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of fiduciary litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of shareholders. The firm has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2019
