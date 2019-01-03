Waitr Holdings Inc. : to Present at the 21st Annual ICR Conference

Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: WTRH) (“Waitr”) today announced that the Company will present at the 21st Annual ICR Conference on Monday, January 14, 2019 in Orlando, FL. The presentation will begin at 1:30pm Eastern Time.

Investors and interested parties may listen to a webcast of the presentation by visiting the Company’s investor relations website at http://investors.waitrapp.com/.

About Waitr Holdings Inc.

Founded in 2013 and based in Lake Charles, Louisiana, Waitr is a leader in on-demand food ordering and delivery. Its platform connects local restaurants to hungry diners in underserved markets in America’s heartland. Waitr is the most convenient way to discover, order and receive great food from the best local restaurants and national chains. As of September 30, 2018, Waitr had over 7,700 restaurant partners in over 235 cities in the Southeast U.S.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190103005208/en/