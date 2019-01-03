Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  WAIR HLDG    WTRH

WAIR HLDG (WTRH)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 01/02 10:00:00 pm
10.83 USD   -2.87%
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Waitr Holdings Inc. : to Present at the 21st Annual ICR Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/03/2019 | 02:34pm CET

Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: WTRH) (“Waitr”) today announced that the Company will present at the 21st Annual ICR Conference on Monday, January 14, 2019 in Orlando, FL. The presentation will begin at 1:30pm Eastern Time.

Investors and interested parties may listen to a webcast of the presentation by visiting the Company’s investor relations website at http://investors.waitrapp.com/.

About Waitr Holdings Inc.

Founded in 2013 and based in Lake Charles, Louisiana, Waitr is a leader in on-demand food ordering and delivery. Its platform connects local restaurants to hungry diners in underserved markets in America’s heartland. Waitr is the most convenient way to discover, order and receive great food from the best local restaurants and national chains. As of September 30, 2018, Waitr had over 7,700 restaurant partners in over 235 cities in the Southeast U.S.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WAIR HLDG
02:34pWAITR HOLDINGS INC. : to Present at the 21st Annual ICR Conference
BU
2018WAITR HOLDINGS INC. : to Acquire Bite Squad
BU
2018WAITR : Holdings Inc. to Present at the 2018 Wells Fargo Tech Summit
BU
2018LANA HLDG : Landcadia acquires Waitr for $308M
AQ
2018WAITR HOLDINGS INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Regul..
AQ
2018LANA HLDG : Landcadia Holdings, Inc. Completes Acquisition of Waitr Incorporated
BU
2018LANDCADIA HOLDINGS, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Ex..
AQ
2018LANA HLDG : LANDCADIA HOLDINGS, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Fin..
AQ
2018LANDCADIA HOLDINGS, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form..
AQ
2018LANDCADIA HOLDINGS, INC. : Announces Special Meeting Date to Approve Proposed Bu..
BU
More news
Chart WAIR HLDG
Duration : Period :
WAIR HLDG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.