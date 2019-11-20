Log in
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Waitr Holdings, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

0
11/20/2019 | 05:57pm EST

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder law firm, reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Western District of Louisiana on behalf of investors that purchased Waitr Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: WTRH) securities between May 17, 2018 and August 8, 2019 (the “Class Period”) and/or pursuant or traceable to Waitr’s November 2018 going public transaction with Landcadia or in its May 2019 secondary public offering (“SPO”). Investors have until November 26, 2019 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

Click here to participate in the action.

Waitr is an online food ordering and delivery services company that was formed on November 15, 2018 through a public transaction between Waitr Inc. and Landcadia Holdings, Inc. After the transaction, its shares began publicly trading on the Nasdaq under the symbol "WTRH."

On August 8, 2019, the company disclosed highly disappointing financial and operational results for the second quarter of 2019, including the resignation of its CEO; that its integration of BiteSquad.com, LLC, which it acquired in January 2019, was not proceeding according to plan; that the company was laying off personnel; and that losses were far higher than previously anticipated.

On this news, the price of Waitr shares fell 50%. Waitr's market capitalization was $134 million, down from $910 million on March 13, 2019.

If you purchased Waitr securities during the Class Period and/or pursuant to the going public transaction or SPO, continue to hold shares purchased before the Class Period, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 200 M
EBIT 2019 -283 M
Net income 2019 -294 M
Debt 2019 69,4 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -0,09x
P/E ratio 2020 -0,41x
EV / Sales2019 0,49x
EV / Sales2020 0,58x
Capitalization 28,5 M
Chart WAITR HOLDINGS INC.
Duration : Period :
Waitr Holdings Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WAITR HOLDINGS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 2,00  $
Last Close Price 0,35  $
Spread / Highest target 1 038%
Spread / Average Target 469%
Spread / Lowest Target 184%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Adam Price Chief Executive Officer
Christopher Meaux Chairman
Travis Boudreaux Engineering Director
Tilman Joseph Fertitta Independent Director
Joseph LeBlanc Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WAITR HOLDINGS INC.0.00%28
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED6.61%408 349
NETFLIX13.05%132 615
NASPERS LIMITED-20.61%66 707
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.0.00%46 142
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A.20.68%24 551
