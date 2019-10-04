Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Waitr Holdings, Inc. Investors

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) announces an investigation on behalf of Waitr Holdings, Inc. (“Waitr” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: WTRH) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

On August 8, 2019, after the market closed, the Company revealed that its Chief Executive Officer had resigned; that the integration of BiteSquad.com, LLC, which Waitr had acquired in January 2019, was not proceeding according to plan; and that the Company was laying off personnel.

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $1.87, or roughly 50% to close at $1.89 per share on August 9, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Waitr securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley F. Portnoy, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com.

