Waitr Holdings Inc.    WTRH

WAITR HOLDINGS INC.

(WTRH)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Waitr Holdings, Inc. Investors

0
10/03/2019 | 08:15pm EDT

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Waitr Holdings, Inc. (“Waitr” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: WTRH) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

On August 8, 2019, after the market closed, the Company revealed that its Chief Executive Officer had resigned; that the integration of BiteSquad.com, LLC, which Waitr had acquired in January 2019, was not proceeding according to plan; and that the Company was laying off personnel.

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $1.87, or roughly 50% to close at $1.89 per share on August 9, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Waitr securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 213 M
EBIT 2019 -82,1 M
Net income 2019 -87,5 M
Debt 2019 69,4 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -1,04x
P/E ratio 2020 -1,66x
EV / Sales2019 0,78x
EV / Sales2020 0,67x
Capitalization 96,6 M
Chart WAITR HOLDINGS INC.
Duration : Period :
Waitr Holdings Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WAITR HOLDINGS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 5,20  $
Last Close Price 1,28  $
Spread / Highest target 525%
Spread / Average Target 306%
Spread / Lowest Target 213%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Adam Price Chief Executive Officer
Christopher Meaux Chairman
Jeff Yurecko Chief Financial Officer
Travis Boudreaux Engineering Director
Tilman Joseph Fertitta Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WAITR HOLDINGS INC.0.00%99
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED3.24%399 949
NETFLIX0.14%117 173
NASPERS LIMITED-19.65%66 340
COSTAR GROUP, INC.77.02%21 681
TENCENT MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT GROUP-2.80%20 881
