The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Waitr Holdings Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

10/01/2019 | 07:02pm EDT

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Waitr Holdings Inc. (“Waitr” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: WTRH) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's securities between May 17, 2019 through August 8, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”), and/or pursuant or traceable to Waitr’s November 2018 going public transaction with Landcadia or in its May 2019 secondary public offering (“SPO”), are encouraged to contact the firm before November 29, 2019.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Waitr was not close to becoming a profitable business. The Company could not sustain itself at the low take rate of 15%. Waitr was not capable of driving efficiencies with its workforce to offer lower rates than competitors. In fact, the Company’s software represented little to no competitive advantage in the market. Based on these facts the company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Waitr, investors suffered damages.

Join the case to recover your losses.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2019
