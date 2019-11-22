Log in
WAITR 96 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits Against Waitr Holdings Inc. - WTRH

0
11/22/2019 | 10:51pm EST

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, the former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have only until November 26, 2019 to file lead plaintiff applications in securities class action lawsuits against Waitr Holdings Inc. f/k/a Landcadia Holdings, Inc. (NasdaqGS: WTRH), if they purchased, acquired and/or otherwise held the Company’s securities between May 17, 2018 and August 8, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”), including, but not limited to, those who acquired Waitr shares in connection with its November 2018 going public transaction with Landcadia or in its May 2019 Secondary Offering. These actions are pending in the United States District Court for the Western District of Louisiana.

What You May Do

If you purchased, acquired or held securities of Waitr and would like to discuss your legal rights and how these cases might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit http://ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-wtrh/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in these class actions by overseeing lead counsel with the goal of obtaining a fair and just resolution, you must request this position by application to the Court by November 26, 2019.

About the Lawsuit

On August 8, 2019, after market close, the Company revealed abysmal financial and operational results for the second quarter of 2019, including the resignation of its CEO, co-Founder Christopher Meaux; that its integration of BiteSquad.com, LLC, acquired in January 2019, was not proceeding according to plan; that the Company was laying off personnel; and that losses were running far ahead of plan and at a rate that eclipsed historical growth trends. Following this news, the price of Waitr shares fell 50%. Waitr’s market capitalization was $134 million, down from $910 million on March 13, 2019

The first case, filed by KSF, is Welch V. Meaux, et al, 2:19cv1260.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is one of the nation’s premier boutique securities litigation law firms. KSF serves a variety of clients – including public institutional investors, hedge funds, money managers and retail investors – in seeking recoveries for investment losses emanating from corporate fraud or malfeasance by publicly traded companies. KSF has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2019
