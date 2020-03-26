Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Waitr Holdings Inc.    WTRH

WAITR HOLDINGS INC.

(WTRH)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Waitr : Continued Commitment to Local Communities amid COVID-19 Outbreak

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/26/2020 | 09:04am EDT

Waitr Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: WTRH) (“Waitr” or the “Company”), a leader in on-demand food ordering and delivery, today announced its latest efforts to help protect and support its restaurant partners, customers and employees during this coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. Waitr has secured a large amount of sanitizing solution to send to its drivers. In addition to the gloves that drivers are being sent, they will also receive a bottle of sanitizing solution in the near future. These items will help ensure the cleanliness and in turn the health and safety of all involved in our delivery supply chain.

“We’re fortunate to secure these items to keep our drivers safe during this time,” said Carl Grimstad, CEO of Waitr. “We will continue to supply sanitary items in order to ensure the health, safety, and comfort of our drivers, restaurant partners, diners and staff as we all navigate through this pandemic.”

About Waitr Holdings Inc.

Founded in 2013 and based in Lafayette, Louisiana, Waitr is a leader in on-demand food ordering and delivery. Waitr, along with recently acquired food delivery company Bite Squad, connects local restaurants to hungry diners in underserved U.S. markets. Together they are a convenient way to discover, order and receive great food from local restaurants and national chains. As of December 31, 2019, Waitr and Bite Squad operated in small and medium sized markets in the United States in approximately 640 cities.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on WAITR HOLDINGS INC.
09:04aWAITR : Continued Commitment to Local Communities amid COVID-19 Outbreak
BU
03/23WAITR : Partners with Ralph's Market to Expand into Grocery Delivery
BU
03/20WAITR HOLDINGS INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Stat..
AQ
03/20WAITR : Expands Partnership with Landry's
BU
03/17WAITR : Food delivery service Waitr was $291M in the red for 2019
AQ
03/17WAITR : Reinforces Commitment to Local Communities Amid COVID-19 Outbreak
BU
03/16WAITR : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results ..
AQ
03/16WAITR : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
03/16WAITR HOLDINGS INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial S..
AQ
03/16WAITR : Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Results
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 175 M
EBIT 2020 -39,4 M
Net income 2020 -68,9 M
Debt 2020 99,5 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -2,70x
P/E ratio 2021 -1,69x
EV / Sales2020 1,09x
EV / Sales2021 0,65x
Capitalization 91,8 M
Chart WAITR HOLDINGS INC.
Duration : Period :
Waitr Holdings Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WAITR HOLDINGS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 2,67  $
Last Close Price 1,20  $
Spread / Highest target 233%
Spread / Average Target 122%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Carl A. Grimstad Chief Executive Officer & Director
Christopher Meaux Vice Chairman
Tilman Joseph Fertitta Independent Director
Steven L. Scheinthal Director
William Gray Stream Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WAITR HOLDINGS INC.272.67%92
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED1.16%465 462
NETFLIX, INC.5.82%150 243
NASPERS LIMITED1.30%61 814
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-11.94%45 146
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A.-16.93%23 079
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group