Waitr : Expands Service Team in Louisiana

06/30/2020 | 08:33am EDT

Waitr Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: WTRH) (“Waitr” or the “Company”), a leader in on-demand food ordering and delivery, today announced that it has hired approximately 225 customer service and dispatch team members in Louisiana since January of this year. The Company also announced that is has discontinued previous plans to have these positions, as well as others, based in Mexico.

“We believe it’s important to support our communities during these times and are pleased to have been able to bring so many jobs back to the U.S,” said Carl Grimstad, CEO and chairman of the Board of Waitr. “We are very proud of our team members in Louisiana, who have been providing the highest levels of service for our customers, drivers and restaurant partners.”

Since Mr. Grimstad has taken over at Waitr in January 2020, Waitr has quickly implemented many strategic initiatives around service and profitability. Earlier in the year, the Company transitioned drivers to independent contractors. Waitr also began delivering same-day groceries; offering No-Contact delivery for all restaurant and grocery orders; working with restaurant partners to waive customer delivery fees; deploying free restaurant marketing programs; taking donations to feed the hungry; and providing gloves, masks and sanitation spray to drivers. The Company has also committed to paying any employee who is required to quarantine or contracts COVID-19. These initiatives along with others have led to improved revenue, profitability and cash flow and resulted in the Company’s first ever profitable month in February of this year.

About Waitr Holdings Inc.

Founded in 2013 and based in Lafayette, Louisiana, Waitr is a leader in on-demand food ordering and delivery. Waitr, and its sister brand Bite Squad, connects local restaurants and grocery stores to hungry diners in underserved U.S. markets. Together they are a convenient way to discover, order and receive great food from local restaurants, grocery stores and national chains. As of March 31, 2020, Waitr and Bite Squad operated in small and medium sized markets in the United States in over 600 cities.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 194 M - -
Net income 2020 -6,34 M - -
Net Debt 2020 83,3 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -77,4x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 271 M 271 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 1,83x
Nbr of Employees 10 585
Free-Float 87,8%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 3,33 $
Last Close Price 2,71 $
Spread / Highest target 47,6%
Spread / Average Target 23,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -26,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Carl A. Grimstad Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Leonid Bogdanov Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Christopher Meaux Vice Chairman
Tilman Joseph Fertitta Independent Director
Steven L. Scheinthal Director
