Waitr Holdings Inc. : Announces 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders to Be Held in Virtual Format Only

Waitr Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: WTRH) (“Waitr” or the “Company”), a leader in on-demand food ordering and delivery, today announced a change in location for the Company’s 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the “Annual Meeting”) via the filing of additional proxy materials with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”).

To support the health and well-being of its stockholders, employees and the greater community due to the public health impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, the Company will hold its Annual Meeting on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. EDT in a virtual meeting format only, via live audio webcast, in order to provide a consistent and convenient experience to stockholders, regardless of location. Stockholders will not be able to attend the Annual Meeting physically in person.

Stockholders as of the close of business on April 27, 2020 are entitled to attend and participate in the Annual Meeting at the virtual meeting website located at www.cstproxy.com/waitrapp/2020. Stockholders of record must enter the 12-digit control number found on the previously received proxy card and Notice of Change of Location sent by Continental Stock Transfer & Trust. Beneficial owners who hold shares through an intermediary, such as a bank or broker, must register in advance to attend the meeting by following the instructions set forth in the additional proxy materials filed today with the SEC. Stockholders participating in the virtual meeting will be in a listen-only mode. However, virtual attendees will be able to vote and submit questions during the meeting using the virtual meeting website.

Stockholders will also have the option to listen to the virtual meeting by telephone (but will not have the ability to vote or submit questions) by calling the numbers set forth in the additional proxy materials.

Information on technical support can also be found in the additional proxy materials.

The Company urges all stockholders to vote and submit proxies in advance of the Annual Meeting by one of the methods described in the proxy materials for the Annual Meeting.

About Waitr Holdings Inc.

Founded in 2013 and based in Lafayette, Louisiana, Waitr is a leader in on-demand food ordering and delivery. Waitr, and its sister brand Bite Squad, connects local restaurants and grocery stores to hungry diners in underserved U.S. markets. Together they are a convenient way to discover, order and receive great food from local restaurants, grocery stores and national chains. As of March 31, 2020, Waitr and Bite Squad operated in small and medium sized markets in the United States in over 600 cities.

