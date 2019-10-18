Log in
News Summary

Waitr : Rosen, a Leading Law Firm, Reminds Waitr Holdings Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in Securities Class Action – WTRH

0
10/18/2019

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: WTRH) from May 17, 2019 through August 8, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”), and/or pursuant or traceable to Waitr’s November 2018 going public transaction with Landcadia or in its May 2019 secondary public offering (“SPO”) of the important November 26, 2019 lead plaintiff deadline in the securities class action. The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Waitr investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the Waitr class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1690.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR’S ABILITY TO SHARE IN ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD PLAINTIFF.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Waitr was not on the verge of profitability; (2) Waitr was not providing its services at a sustainable low take rate established at 15%; (3) Waitr was unable to extract efficiencies from its full time fixed-rate labor force that was purported to allow the Company to offer its services at a lower rate than competitors; (4) its software provided little or no competitive advantages and what first-mover advantage Waitr claimed existed, was quickly squandered by the inability to obtain sophisticated high-level programmers and software engineers who could enable Waitr to refine and develop the software necessary to stay competitive in its market; (5) Waitr did not maintain an adequate system of internal controls so as to report and eliminate material conflicts of interest; and (6) as a result, Waitr’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than November 26, 2019. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1690.html or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Phillip Kim, Esq. of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via e-mail at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013. Rosen Law Firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 211 M
EBIT 2019 -81,5 M
Net income 2019 -87,5 M
Debt 2019 69,4 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -0,50x
P/E ratio 2020 -0,80x
EV / Sales2019 0,55x
EV / Sales2020 0,52x
Capitalization 47,3 M
Chart WAITR HOLDINGS INC.
Duration : Period :
Waitr Holdings Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WAITR HOLDINGS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 3,20  $
Last Close Price 0,62  $
Spread / Highest target 711%
Spread / Average Target 419%
Spread / Lowest Target 62,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Adam Price Chief Executive Officer
Christopher Meaux Chairman
Jeff Yurecko Chief Financial Officer
Travis Boudreaux Engineering Director
Tilman Joseph Fertitta Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WAITR HOLDINGS INC.0.00%47
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED5.27%400 770
NETFLIX9.60%128 439
NASPERS LIMITED-17.88%68 721
TENCENT MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT GROUP2.42%22 140
COSTAR GROUP, INC.74.90%21 432
