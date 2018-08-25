Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Mexican Stock Exchange  >  Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V    WALMEX *   MX01WA000038

WAL-MART DE MEXICO S A B DE C V (WALMEX *)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Mexico far from goal on Alibaba e-commerce deal -official

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/25/2018 | 02:26am CEST
FILE PHOTO: An employee is seen behind a glass wall with the logo of Alibaba at the company's headquarters on the outskirts of Hangzhou, Zhejiang province

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico's deal with China's biggest e-commerce company, Alibaba, to increase online business for exports like avocados and tequila needs the participation of dozens more companies to make it successful, an official at Mexican trade group Promexico said in an interview. So far, 24 companies have been approved to export to businesses in China and other countries as paying members on business-to-business platform Alibaba.com, Carlos Alvarez, a project coordinator at government trade and investment group Promexico, told Reuters this week.Alibaba is waiting for 100 Mexican vendors to join before launching a country-specific site known as a "pavilion" on its wholesale platform that would showcase Mexican products on a single web page, Alvarez said.

The Mexican government signed a deal with Alibaba last September to help small- and mid-sized businesses enter Mexico's nascent e-commerce industry alongside mega players including Wal-Mart de Mexico and Amazon Inc.

Alibaba said in a statement that it was committed to "helping them participate in global trade through e-commerce and the use of technology."

Part of Promexico's task is convincing companies that gaining access to Alibaba is worth taking on complex logistics and high shipping and insurance costs, Alvarez said.

"They're scared of coming because it's expensive. But once they're there, they can take off," he said.

Unfamiliarity among Mexican businesses with Alibaba's wholesale platform and e-commerce in general, along with seller membership costs, have been other barriers, Alibaba said.

Alibaba offered a half-price promotion from November 2017 to March 2018, putting the annual cost at $1,500 a year, Alvarez said. Promexico is negotiating with Alibaba to renew the promotion.

A web page dedicated to Mexico would be Alibaba's first to focus on Latin America and would join pages for 17 other countries, including the United States, India and Japan. "They want the Mexico pavilion because they know that Mexico has products of quality, and products that distinguish it," Alvarez said, naming leather cowboy boots, tequila and mezcal liquors, cactus cooking ingredients and avocado-based cosmetics and soaps as examples of high-demand items in China. Just as coveted are avocados that can be wrapped with shiny bows and given as gifts, Alvarez said.

Companies on board include home goods business Vianney, sugar producer Panelami, shoemaker Altura Siete and coffee farm Argovia.

Some companies that qualified for the program were not ready to leap into new territory.

Grupo Evans, which sells industrial equipment like electric generators and water pumps, was approved but decided to hold off until gathering more internal resources to handle greater sales volume it expects from new markets.

"We needed a bit of preparation," said Ana Carolina Goytia Martinez, head of digital marketing for Evans. "But we're looking for new markets and we think with e-commerce, we can reach them."

Alibaba reported its strongest-ever quarterly revenue growth on Thursday, partially boosted by an increase in paying members on its wholesale platform.

(Reporting by Daina Beth Solomon; Editing by Toni Reinhold)

By Daina Beth Solomon
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING 1.16% 174.23 Delayed Quote.-0.12%
AMAZON.COM 0.13% 1905.39 Delayed Quote.62.71%
WAL-MART DE MEXICO S A B DE C V 0.51% 54.08 End-of-day quote.14.05%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WAL-MART DE MEXICO S A B D
02:26aMexico far from goal on Alibaba e-commerce deal -official
RE
07/25WAL MART DE MEXICO B DE C : Mart de Mexico's Second Quarter Sales, Profits Rise
DJ
07/25WAL-MART DE MEXICO S A B DE C V : Wal-Mart de Mexico SAB de CV to Host Earnings ..
AC
06/06WAL MART DE MEXICO B DE C : Mexico's Walmex says same-store sales up 7.2 percent..
RE
04/25WAL MART DE MEXICO B DE C : Mart de Mexico Posts Double-Digit Profit Growth
DJ
04/24WAL-MART DE MEXICO S A B DE C V : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
04/24WAL-MART DE MEXICO S A B DE C V : Ex-dividend day for extraordinary dividend
FA
03/07WAL MART DE MEXICO B DE C : Mart de Mexico Plans 20% More Investment in 2018
DJ
02/19WAL-MART DE MEXICO S A B DE C V : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
02/16WAL MART DE MEXICO B DE C : Mart de Mexico Posts Gain in Fourth-Quarter Profit -..
DJ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/01A Tale Of 2 FEMSAs 
06/15JPMorgan positive on Walmex 
05/30Value Hunting Overseas 
04/30PRICESMART : A Better Quarter Still Leaves A Weak Bull Case 
03/08Wal-Mart de Mexico (WMMVY) Investor Presentation - Slideshow 
Financials (MXN)
Sales 2018 621 B
EBIT 2018 48 456 M
Net income 2018 35 055 M
Finance 2018 23 041 M
Yield 2018 2,93%
P/E ratio 2018 27,36
P/E ratio 2019 24,96
EV / Sales 2018 1,51x
EV / Sales 2019 1,38x
Capitalization 960 B
Chart WAL-MART DE MEXICO S A B DE C V
Duration : Period :
Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WAL-MART DE MEXICO S A B D
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 53,1  MXN
Spread / Average Target -3,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Guilherme Loureiro President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Enrique Ostalé Cambiaso Executive Chairman
Carlos Gerardo Arroyo Chief Operating Officer
Olga González Aponte Chief Financial Officer
Blanca Avelina Treviño de Vega Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WAL-MART DE MEXICO S A B DE C V14.05%50 589
COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION23.31%100 650
TARGET CORPORATION31.71%46 228
DOLLAR GENERAL CORPORATION16.20%28 918
DOLLARAMA INC-7.81%12 049
BURLINGTON STORES INC36.63%11 365
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.