Wal Mart de Mexico B de C : Walmart's Mexico unit posts 4.5% drop in net profit

Analysts had anticipated weaker profit due to increased costs in Central America for intellectual property royalty payments to parent company Walmart Inc. The company known locally as Walmex posted a 4.7% increase in revenues to 185.7 billion pesos in the quarter, due to growth in its core Mexico market as well as Central America.

The company also said online sales in the quarter grew 47%, with e-commerce representing 2% of total sales in Mexico.

(Reporting by Daina Beth Solomon; editing by Drazen Jorgic and Marguerita Choy)