Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V.

WAL-MART DE MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.

(WALMEX *)
Wal Mart de Mexico B de C : Walmart's Mexico unit posts 4.5% drop in net profit

02/13/2020 | 04:40pm EST
A cashier works inside a Walmart store in Mexico City

Walmart de Mexico, Mexico's largest retailer, on Thursday reported fourth quarter net profit of 11.2 billion pesos ($594.7 million), a 4.5% drop over the same period last year.

Analysts had anticipated weaker profit due to increased costs in Central America for intellectual property royalty payments to parent company Walmart Inc. The company known locally as Walmex posted a 4.7% increase in revenues to 185.7 billion pesos in the quarter, due to growth in its core Mexico market as well as Central America.

The company also said online sales in the quarter grew 47%, with e-commerce representing 2% of total sales in Mexico.

(Reporting by Daina Beth Solomon; editing by Drazen Jorgic and Marguerita Choy)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
WAL-MART DE MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V. 1.80% 57.27 End-of-day quote.3.99%
WALMART INC. 1.37% 117.44 Delayed Quote.-2.89%
Financials (MXN)
Sales 2019 648 B
EBIT 2019 54 467 M
Net income 2019 38 621 M
Debt 2019 24 417 M
Yield 2019 3,37%
P/E ratio 2019 25,6x
P/E ratio 2020 23,8x
EV / Sales2019 1,55x
EV / Sales2020 1,45x
Capitalization 982 B
Managers
NameTitle
Guilherme Loureiro President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Enrique Ostalé Cambiaso Executive Chairman
Carlos Gerardo Arroyo Chief Operating Officer
Olga González Aponte Chief Financial Officer
Alonso Yanez Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WAL-MART DE MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.3.99%52 735
COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION7.21%139 207
TARGET CORPORATION-8.99%59 851
DOLLAR GENERAL CORPORATION1.72%40 395
BURLINGTON STORES, INC.5.83%15 868
PAN PACIFIC INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS CORPORATION9.88%14 001
