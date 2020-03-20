Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Mexican Stock Exchange  >  Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V.    WALMEX *   MX01WA000038

WAL-MART DE MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.

(WALMEX *)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Wal Mart de Mexico B de C : Walmart's Mexico unit pulls elderly workers from checkouts on coronavirus concerns

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/20/2020 | 06:34pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A Walmart sign is pictured at one of their stores in Mexico City

Grocers including Walmart de Mexico have begun bowing to pressure to pull from stores tens of thousands of elderly workers who pack bags at checkouts as concerns grow about their vulnerability to coronavirus amid panic buying nationwide.

Some 35,000 elderly Mexicans, most between 60 and 74 years old, pack groceries at Walmart stores and other chains through a government-backed volunteer program, earning just tips.

The program, already criticized by labor activists, is under renewed scrutiny as fears about coronavirus have prompted many Mexicans to self-isolate and work from home.

On Friday afternoon, Walmart de Mexico said it would suspend the program, following a large online petition and a Reuters story about mounting pressure on the retailer, which is the largest in Mexico.

"Taking into account that elderly people are an especially vulnerable group, we've decided to go without the presence of the elderly people who provide valuable support as volunteer grocery baggers," the company said in a statement.

Walmart de Mexico also said it would offer the workers "economic support," but did not provide details.

The company previously said it would keep bag packers in its stores in line with recommendations from the government's National Institute for Elderly People (INAPAM), which oversees the program and had been reluctant to adopt measures that would damage workers' incomes.

Mexican grocery chain Soriana stopped using the elderly volunteers on Friday and said it would ask shoppers to leave donations for the volunteers, which the company would match.

People 65 and older account for eight out of every 10 deaths from coronavirus in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). In China, where the virus first took hold, about 80% of deaths have been among people 60 and older, said the CDC, citing Chinese data.

A petition on Change.org demanding the senior workers in Mexico be allowed home with compensation had gathered more than 83,000 signatures by Friday afternoon, less than a week after going online.

At Superama, one of Walmart's stores, the company had put hand sanitizer at cashiers, supplied cleaning wipes for checkout counters, urged frequent hand-washing and checks the temperatures of grocery baggers, several workers told Reuters earlier this week.

Walmart also recommended surgical masks, said Guillermo Valdez, 65, who packs groceries at a Superama in Mexico City's upscale Polanco neighborhood, but added none were available.

Even so, Valdez, helping collect shopping carts outside the store, said he had few worries.

"I'm not scared of death. When it comes, it comes," he said.

Mexico, with 164 coronavirus cases and one death, has so far fared better than countries such as China and Italy grappling with thousands of deaths. However, critics question President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's resistance to travel bans or work shutdowns.

His toughest measures have been canceling large events and suspending classes as of next week.

Before heading inside to pack more bags, Valdez joked that a traditional Mexican remedy would keep the virus at bay.

"I protect myself with alcohol. Tequila on Saturdays."

By Daina Beth Solomon

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on WAL-MART DE MÉXICO, S.A.B.
06:34pWAL MART DE MEXICO B DE C : Walmart's Mexico unit pulls elderly workers from che..
RE
02/13WAL MART DE MEXICO B DE C : Walmart's Mexico unit blames government cash aid, as..
RE
02/13WAL MART DE MEXICO B DE C : Results 4Q19 to the MSE
PU
02/10WAL MART DE MEXICO B DE C : Walmart's Mexico unit posts 2.7% rise in January sam..
RE
02/10WAL-MART DE MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V. : annual earnings release
01/08WAL MART DE MEXICO B DE C : Walmart opened 134 stores in Mexico in 2019, biggest..
RE
2019WAL-MART DE MEXICO S A B DE C V : Ex-dividend day for extraordinary dividend
FA
2019WAL-MART DE MEXICO S A B DE C V : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2019WAL MART DE MEXICO B DE C : Walmart de Mexico says October same-store sales up 2..
RE
2019Uber to buy Chile's Cornershop as it sets sights on delivering groceries
RE
More news
Financials (MXN)
Sales 2019 648 B
EBIT 2019 54 467 M
Net income 2019 38 621 M
Debt 2019 24 417 M
Yield 2019 3,69%
P/E ratio 2019 23,3x
P/E ratio 2020 22,0x
EV / Sales2019 1,41x
EV / Sales2020 1,33x
Capitalization 892 B
Chart WAL-MART DE MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.
Duration : Period :
Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WAL-MART DE MÉXICO, S.A.B.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 61,88  MXN
Last Close Price 51,39  MXN
Spread / Highest target 30,4%
Spread / Average Target 20,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 11,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Guilherme Loureiro President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Enrique Ostalé Cambiaso Executive Chairman
Carlos Gerardo Arroyo Chief Operating Officer
Olga González Aponte Chief Financial Officer
Alonso Yanez Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WAL-MART DE MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.-1.35%39 743
COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION3.84%134 779
TARGET CORPORATION-21.61%50 347
DOLLAR GENERAL CORPORATION-8.32%36 408
PAN PACIFIC INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS CORPORATION-5.93%10 230
VIPSHOP HOLDINGS LIMITED1.34%9 628
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group