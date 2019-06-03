Wal mart de Mexico B de C : 2018 Questionnaire on Corporate Governance Principles and Best Practices

MEXICAN STOCK EXCHANGE

TICKER SYMBOL: WALMEX

WAL - MART DE MEXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V. QUESTIONNAIRE ON CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

PRINCIPLES AND BEST PRACTICES

Social:

Associates:

Talent development - 22,996 promotions, 51% of which were women. 11.6 million hours in training Health & safety - Our vision: become the safest company to shop and work. Our goal is Zero Accidents.

Diversity & inclusion - For the second consecutive year, we received the certification by the Mexican Standard on Labor Equality and Anti- Discrimination

Talent development - 22,996 promotions, 51% of which were women. 11.6 million hours in training Health & safety - Our vision: become the safest company to shop and work. Our goal is Zero Accidents. Diversity & inclusion - For the second consecutive year, we received the certification by the Mexican Standard on Labor Equality and Anti- Discrimination Suppliers:

93% of the merchandise sold in the country is purchased in Mexico. 2,757 products with less impact on the environment.

93% of the merchandise sold in the country is purchased in Mexico. 2,757 products with less impact on the environment. Community:

1.3 billion pesos channeled - 2.4 million beneficiaries. 144 NGOs work in alliance with our company. Valuable neighbor - 2,110 volunteering activities. 93,405 volunteers.

Food safety - 34,120 ton channeled. 1,152,000 beneficiaries per month.

Corporate Governance:

Board of Directors - 30% of the members are women and 50% are independent members.

Corporate Responsibility Committee - Presided by the CEO of the Company and includes Vice Presidents for each of the areas of the Company.

Ethics and Compliance - Designed to prevent, detect and respond to any breach of laws applicable to the Company, as well as internal policies and procedures. It provides the guidelines that each associate must follow to act correctly and according to the values and fundamental principles of the Company. Encourages the Company to issue and disclose its Ethics Code, and promotes the disclosure of wrongdoings and the protection of informants through specific actions such as the following:

i. Issuance of the Ethics Code. YES ii. Internal and external diffusion and application of the Code. YES iii. Complaint mechanisms for the offences to the Code. YES iv. Protection mechanisms for the informants. YES v. Others: Ethics and Compliance

We have a dynamic and effective Ethics and Compliance program designed to prevent, detect, and act on any noncompliance regarding legislation in-force and internal policies and procedures. This program establishes the guidelines that each and every associate must follow to act correctly and in keeping with the values and fundamental principles of the company, with the main purpose to be the most trusted omnichannel chain for our stakeholders.

Since 2014, we have a CECO -Chief Ethics & Compliance Officer- for Mexico and Central America who oversees a dedicated team made up of over 350 associates in charge of each of the 14 different areas, ranging from anti-corruption to food safety.

To provide the relevant expertise in each subject area, we have 14 Global Subject Matter Leaders and installed Subject Matter Experts for each of the 14 risk areas in each retail market. These Subject Matter Leaders and Subject Matter Experts work together to identify and coordinate common standards and procedures, share best practices, provide training, monitoring, and support in their subjects. They report to their respective CECOs in each business unit.

Finally, in response to a variety of guidelines provided by governments and private agencies, we developed six basic building blocks of our unified program:

Leadership

Risk assessment

Standards and controls

Awareness

Training

Monitoring and response

This process keeps our Ethics & Compliance program agile and responsive as our business and the external environment change.

Our Statement of Ethics is the guide to exemplifying integrity as a Walmart associate; it's a daily resource for making honest, fair and objective decisions while operating in compliance with all laws and our policies. This Statement of Ethics applies to all associates at every level of our organization around the world and all Board and Committee members. Walmart expects all suppliers, consultants and contractors to act right and in a consistent manner. Throughout their careers with the company, our associates are provided with different resources to help them succeed and to promote and recognize ethical choices.

Page 3 of 11