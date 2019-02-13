Log in
Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V

WAL-MART DE MEXICO S A B DE C V

(WALMEX *)
Wal mart de Mexico B de C : Mart de Mexico Net Profit Up 11% in Fourth Quarter

0
02/13/2019

By Anthony Harrup

MEXICO CITY -- Net profit at retailer Wal-Mart de Mexico SAB rose 11% in the fourth quarter from a year earlier as lower costs and expenses compensated for a slowdown in sales growth.

The unit of Bentonville, Ark.-based Walmart Inc., known as Walmex, made net profit of 11.8 billion Mexican pesos ($607 million) in the October-December period, compared with 10.6 billion pesos in the fourth quarter of 2017.

Sales rose 5.5% to 177.4 billion pesos, a slowdown in growth from the previous three quarters, while cost of sales and general expenses in the fourth quarter rose 5.2% and 3.8%, respectively, contributing to higher profit margins.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, a measure of operating cash flow, grew 12% to 19 billion pesos.

Walmex, Mexico's biggest retailer by sales, ended last year with 2,438 stores in Mexico and 811 in Central America.

Sales for all of 2018 rose 7.6% to 616.9 billion pesos ($31.7 billion).

The 134 new stores the company opened last year contributed 2.3 percentage points of growth in sales, Walmex chief executive Guilherme Loureiro said in a webcast presentation, adding that the store expansion was the biggest in five years.

Online sales grew 40% last year from 2017 and accounted for 1.4% of total sales in Mexico.

Walmex said it's proposing dividends of 1.75 pesos per share in 2019, up from 1.65 pesos per share in 2018. The company's shares closed down 0.1% on the Mexican stock exchange ahead of the report.

Write to Anthony Harrup at anthony.harrup@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
WAL-MART DE MEXICO S A B DE C V -0.10% 48.49 End-of-day quote.-2.86%
WAL-MART STORES 1.00% 97.94 Delayed Quote.3.27%
Financials (MXN)
Sales 2018 618 B
EBIT 2018 48 530 M
Net income 2018 35 643 M
Finance 2018 25 173 M
Yield 2018 3,18%
P/E ratio 2018 23,81
P/E ratio 2019 21,90
EV / Sales 2018 1,33x
EV / Sales 2019 1,21x
Capitalization 848 B
Chart WAL-MART DE MEXICO S A B DE C V
Duration : Period :
Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WAL-MART DE MEXICO S A B D
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 54,5  MXN
Spread / Average Target 12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Guilherme Loureiro President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Enrique Ostalé Cambiaso Executive Chairman
Carlos Gerardo Arroyo Chief Operating Officer
Olga González Aponte Chief Financial Officer
Blanca Avelina Treviño de Vega Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WAL-MART DE MEXICO S A B DE C V-2.86%44 105
COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION2.46%93 340
TARGET CORPORATION6.14%36 742
DOLLAR GENERAL CORPORATION9.19%31 023
BURLINGTON STORES INC3.13%11 290
PAN PACIFIC INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS CORP.0.00%9 540
